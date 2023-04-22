Eid Mubarak 2023: WhatsApp wishes, quotes on Eid-ul-Fitr to share with your loved ones

Eid Mubarak 2023| Photo: Pixabay

Eid ul-Fitr, also known as Eid al-Fitr is an important festival for followers of Islam all over the world. This day marks the commencement of the tenth month in Islamic calendar known as Shawwal. Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated after following 30 days of fasting during Ramadan or Ramzan for all Muslims. The day is observed by praying Salat al-Fitr, preparing mouth-watering delicacies, distributing sweets among relatives, paying Sadaqah, and wishing each other by sending messages and greetings.

Here are some WhatsApp quotes and messages for you to share with your friends and family:

Eid Mubarak 2023: WhatsApp quotes, messages on Eid-ul-Fitr