Eid Mubarak 2023: WhatsApp wishes, quotes on Eid-ul-Fitr to share with your loved ones

Apr 22, 2023
Eid ul-Fitr, also known as Eid al-Fitr is an important festival for followers of Islam all over the world. This day marks the commencement of the tenth month in Islamic calendar known as Shawwal. Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated after following 30 days of fasting during Ramadan or Ramzan for all Muslims. The day is observed by praying Salat al-Fitr, preparing mouth-watering delicacies, distributing sweets among relatives, paying Sadaqah, and wishing each other by sending messages and greetings.
Here are some WhatsApp quotes and messages for you to share with your friends and family:
Eid Mubarak 2023: WhatsApp quotes, messages on Eid-ul-Fitr
- On the occasion of Eid al-Fitr 2023, we have curated some wishes, quotes, greetings, and messages for you that you can share with your loved ones.
- May Allah grant you the keys to happiness and success. Happy Eid to you and your loved ones. I hope you have a great festival. Eid Mubarak.
- Eid is the day to say thanks to the almighty Allah for all the great things in our lives. Happy Eid ul-Fitr 2023.
- I hope you have a very happy Eid with your family. May Allah accept your prayers and pardon all of your transgressions. Eid ul-Fitr Mubarak.
- Have faith that Allah is always there for you, guiding you at each step of the journey. Eid al-Fitr Mubarak.
- We should ask for mercy first before praying for joy and abundance. May Allah grant us his mercy. Eid Mubarak 2023.
- May kindness, patience, and love be yours on this holy festival of Eid. Happy Eid everyone. Eid Mubarak.
- Eid is a day to celebrate and laugh heartily. Today is a time to thank Allah for all his divine favours bestowed upon us. Eid Mubarak my friend.
- Eid is a time to contemplate, make amends, and forgive. May Allah bestow you with divine knowledge and plenty of mercy. Eid Mubarak to you and your loved ones.