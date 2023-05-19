GoFirst airlines to resume operations, overcoming bankruptcy challenges in Indian aviation

The Indian aviation sector has experienced significant turbulence recently with GoFirst, a budget airline, filing for bankruptcy at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). Consequently, all flight operations were halted from May 3. However, the airline is now planning to resume its services starting from May 27, utilizing their existing fleet.

To ensure a smooth transition, GoFirst will commence pilot training sessions from May 19. Given the interruption in flight operations, the company has opted for an online ground refresher course.

Previously, GoFirst operated a fleet of 27 small aircraft, but it will now recommence operations with a reduced fleet size of 20 aircraft, primarily focusing on flights to Delhi and Mumbai. Flights had been canceled until May 26, but the company aims to restore its services from May 27 onwards.

Despite the airline's intentions, there are several obstacles to overcome. The lessee companies associated with GoFirst have challenged the delisting of 45 aircraft by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) following the termination of agreements by the NCLT. The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal is reviewing this matter, with the next hearing scheduled for May 22.

To facilitate passenger convenience, GoFirst has launched a dedicated website for claiming refunds on canceled tickets. Passengers can visit gofirstclaims.in/claims to access the refund form and submit their request for a refund.

