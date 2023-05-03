Go First financial crisis: List of airlines in India that have shut down | File Photo

India’s third largest carrier, Go First is in danger of entirely going out of business. Another airline is possibly at risk of biting the dust, expanding the ever increasing list of aviation failures in India.

Ever since the country’s skies were opened to private Indian airlines, in a little less than three decades from 1994, at least 27 scheduled airlines have gone out of business or merged with another airline or was acquired, as per official data.

1996: The first airline to fail closed down just two years after private carriers took off. East West Travels & Trade Link Ltd became the first airline to shut down in November 1996. ModiLuft Ltd also shuttered in the same year.

1997: Two more airlines closed the next year. 1997 saw NEPC Micon Ltd and Skyline NEPC Ltd (formerly known as Damania Airways Ltd) go out of business.

2000: Lufthansa Cargo India Pvt Ltd closed down in 2000.

2007: Indus Airways Pvt Ltd (2007) closed down.

2008: Jagson Airlines Ltd goes out of business.

2008: Low-cost pioneer Deccan Aviation Pvt Ltd (Air Deccan) is acquired by Kingfisher Airlines.

2009: MDLR Airlines Pvt Ltd shuts down.

2010: Paramount Airways closes.

2011: Aryan Cargo Express goes out of business.

2012: Major air carrier Kingfisher Airlines forced to stop flying.

2014: Deccan Cargo & Express Logistics Pvt Ltd shuts down.

2017: At least five carriers go out of business - Air Carnival Pvt Ltd, Air Pegasus Pvt Ltd, Religare Aviation Ltd, Air Costa and Quikjet Cargo Airlines Pvt Ltd.

2019: Legendary full service carrier Jet Airways stopped flying in April 2019 and is yet to fly again. Formerly known as Sahara Airlines, Jet Lite also stopped flying in 2019.

2020: Three scheduled airlines went out of business - Zexus Air Services Pvt Ltd (Zoom Air), Deccan Chartered Pvt Ltd and Air Odisha Aviation Pvt Ltd.

2022: Heritage Aviation Pvt Ltd stops flying.

2023: Go First files voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings and cancels all its flights for three days after servicing Indian skies for over 17 years.

(Inputs from IANS)