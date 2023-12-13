Headlines

Salaar producer Vijay Kiragandur isn't worried about Prabhas' recent flops: 'His films might not have worked but...'

From Rs 448 crore to Rs 1,584 crore: Here’s how much the value of Mukesh Ambani owned Mumbai Indians has increased

Mumbai Indians was bought by Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance in 2008 for the highest price among all IPL teams at the time.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 11:58 AM IST

Mumbai Indians, owned by Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries, is one of the most successful teams in the Indian Premier League. According to a latest research of IPL brand valuations, MI ranks third in 2023, only behind MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings and the Virat Kohli-steered Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Mumbai Indians was bought by Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance in 2008 for the highest price among all teams. Mumbai Indians franchise was bought for a bid of Rs 448 crore, according to News18 report or $111.9 million at the time. Today, the franchise’s brand value in 2023 is estimated at $190 million or over Rs 1584 crore.

According to a report by Houlihan Lokey, the brand value of Mumbai Indians increased by 34.8% in one year. In 2022, its value was $141 million, the report adds. According to the report, the rise of MI brand as one of the most successful in IPL is built on “the foundation of being a team with a trophy-winning mentality under the astute leadership of team captain Rohit Sharma.”

Another factor working in favour of MI is the “franchisee’s history of nurturing young talent and creating nextgen superstars like Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and many others”, which gives its brand a “distinct”. The report further adds that “MI’s brand has a strong ability to attract sponsors every year who are willing to pay a premium to be associated with it.”

Mumbai Indians is owned by Indiawin Sports Private Limited, a 100 percent subsidiary of Reliance Industries. The company was founded by Mukesh Ambani and counts Nita Ambani and Aakash Ambani among key personnel.

