Chai-Nomics: How tea stall owner earned 90 lakh per year? Post explaining math goes viral

There is a wide range in price for this beverage, from a few pence to hundreds, depending on the kind, royalty, and presentation of tea you want.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 26, 2023, 06:02 AM IST

In India, tea reigns supreme as the nation's preferred libation. Most of us can't function until we've had our morning cup of tea. You can find chaishops on every corner in India,  in particular commercial areas, major thoroughfares, and public markets. Every office has its own "Chaiwale Bhaiya," or tea guy.

How much, however, does a Tea-seller make, exactly? What is the business model, and how does it function? Here, we'll go through some of the potential earnings of a tea salesperson in a few distinct settings.

In a post on Linked In that has since gone viral, Rajvi Agrawal provided readers with an inside glimpse into their neighbourhood tea vendor.

According to what she wrote, the profit margin for the tea stand company might reach up to 47%! She further said that the business sells an average of 1,200 cups of tea and coffee each day, which the proprietor prices somewhere between Rs 15 and Rs 20. (depending on the bevrage).

Additional calculations suggest that the proprietor of the tea stall produces Rs 7,50,000, with an average income of Rs 15 per cup, towards the end of each month. This indicates that the business is capable of earning a total revenue of Rs 90,000,000 each year. 

Additional calculations suggest that the proprietor of the tea stall produces Rs 7,50,000, with an average income of Rs 15 per cup, towards the end of each month. This indicates that the business is capable of earning a total revenue of Rs 90,000,000 each year. After taking into account all of the business expenses (such as sugar, milk, water, cups, gas cylinders, and so on), the total expenditures amount to around Rs 48,000,000, which results in a profit of Rs 42,000,000 for the proprietor of the tea stand.

Also, READ: Google lays off 100 'Robot Workers', here's what they used to do before getting fired

Many users have liked and commented on the post. One user commented, “Fantastic breakup! Quite insightful,” Another commented, “We usually undermine small hawkers and tea stallers. Some of them earn more than we can imagine.” Another commented, “What a wonderful analysis ...Oh my god this blew my mind,”

