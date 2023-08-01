Headlines

CEO of Rs 71000 crore company loses 15 kg, announces new job post for staff's health

The Zomato CEO posted both the before and after photos from 2019 and 2023 to highlight the improvement in his health.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 10:57 PM IST

It is imperative to have an ideal balance between work-life and personal health as a hectic lifestyle can have shocking impacts on your body. Recently, Zomato's CEO and founder, Deepinder Goyal, revealed his fitness path in an Instagram post. The Zomato CEO posted both the before and after photos from 2019 and 2023 to highlight the improvement in his health.

In the image's caption, Goyal stated that he began considering his well-being as equal importance to his business a few months ahead of to the Covid epidemic in 2019. To get fit, just keep consistency without going to extremes. The creator of Zomato also included two Post-it notes, one dated 2019 and the other from 2023. Goyal shows his body weight, blood sugar, cholesterol, and body fat percentage from 2019 to 2023 on Post-it notes.

Goyal further noted that his weight dropped from 87 kg in 2019 to 72 kg in 2023 in span of four years. In less than four years, he also dropped his body fat percentage and cholesterol levels, which went from 165 to 55 respectively.
Due to the high carb content of Indian home cooking, he started keeping track of his consumption and adopted a healthier diet.

Additionally, he exercised frequently. He avoided excessive behaviour and always indulged in cholle bhature, butter chicken, and gulab jamun on the weekends. His physical and mental health had improved as a result of consistency without extremes, he claimed.

Goyal also announced the opening of a new type of Chief Fitness Officer job at Zomato, who would collaborate closely with every Zoman on their unique journey to wellness and good living. He will be a member of an internal health team that includes trainers, nutritionists, and wellbeing advisors.

 

READ | Meet India's richest billionaire in service sector who co-founded Rs 99,278 crore company, his net worth is...

 

