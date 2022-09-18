Cadbury, Kelloggs, Burberry among 600 brands likely to lose royal warrant after Queen’s demise

Following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, "600" brands, including Cadbury, Mason teas, Burberry raincoats, and Fortnum & Mason, will be compelled to remove their Royal Warrant from products and must now await the approval of her successor King Charles III.

A Royal Warrant gives companies the right to use the royal coat of arms on products and in marketing in exchange for providing goods and services to the royal family. As the warrant automatically expires upon the death of the Royal who issued it, the Queen's death has rendered it void.

The company will have two years to remove the seal that marks them as preferred suppliers to the sovereign, if the companies do not receive the new monarch's approval.

In his previous role as the Prince of Wales, King Charles - Britain's new monarch - had issued his own royal warrants to over 150 brands.

The Royal Warrant Holders Association was quoted by news agency AFP as saying that holders get "the right to display the appropriate royal arms on their product, packaging, stationery, advertising, premises, and vehicles."

Since 1902, when Fortnum and Mason created the Royal Blend tea for King Edward VII, they have had a long and close relationship with the royal family. They were the Prince of Wales' appointed tea merchants and grocers, as well as the appointed grocers and provision merchants for Queen Elizabeth.

"We are proud to have held Her Majesty's warrant since 1954, and to have served her and the royal household throughout her life," the luxury London department store stated.

One of the other brands that benefited from their association with Queen Elizabeth was the Dubonnet wine-based aperitif, which served as the main component of her favourite gin and Dubonnet cocktail.