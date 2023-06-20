Meet businessman who donated Rs 315 crore to his college, is co-founder of Rs 5.39 lakh crore firm, his net worth is...

There are several billionaire businessmen in India who led a successful business empire. Some are alumni of prestigious colleges IITs and IIMs, while others have built their business empires without such degrees. They also donate money for various causes. But today, we will tell you about a successful person who has donated a huge amount of Rs 315 crore to his college. He is Infosys co-founder and chairman Nandan Nilekani.

The 68-year-old has donated the amount to his alma mater IIT Bombay. Earlier also, he donated Rs 85 crore to his college. With the latest amount, his total donation to the prestigious engineering institution reached Rs 400 crore. His is one of the largest contributions made by an ex-student to his college.

Nilekani joined the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay in 1973. He did a Bachelor's degree in electrical engineering. Nilekani said he is making the new donation to mark 50 years of his association with the premier institute.

According to Forbes, Nilekani has a net worth of Rs 21,320 crore as of June 20, 2023. He is a non-executive chairman of Infosys, a Rs 5.39 lakh crore market capitalisation firm. He left Infosys in 2009 and was brought back in 2017. He is also credited with building Aadhaar.

The donation will serve as the anchor for IIT-B's vision to become a global leader among engineering and technology institutes and contribute significantly towards nation-building, a joint statement from the institute and Nilekani said on Tuesday.

"As I celebrate 50 years of my association with this esteemed institution, I am grateful to give forward and contribute to its future. This donation is more than just a financial contribution; it is a tribute to the place that has given me so much and a commitment to the students who will shape our world tomorrow," Nilekani said.

Over the past 50 years, Nilekani has stayed connected with the institute in multiple roles. He served on the board of the IIT-B Heritage Foundation for a decade from 1999 and was on the board of governors from 2005 to 2011.