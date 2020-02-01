Budget 2020: From income tax relief to LIC IPO, here are the key highlights

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday (February 1) presented the Union Budget 2020 in Parliament. While major takeaways include a new income tax regime, LIC to be offered to IPO, new medical colleges, 16-pointe plans for doubling farmers' income, and FDI in education, a lot of focus was put on infrastructure development as well.

Here are the key highlights of the Budget 2020

Introduction

Budget 2020 is woven around three prominent things - aspirational India to boost the standard of living; economic development for all; and building a humane and compassionate society.

Public Finance

The nominal GDP growth for the year 2020-21 is estimated at 10%, on the basis of trends available. Accordingly, receipts for 2020-21 estimated at Rs 22.46 lakh crores Expenditure estimated to be Rs 30.42 lakh crores.

Fiscal deficit of 3.8% in RE 2019-20 and 3.5% in BE 2020-21

Central govt's debt has come down to 48.7% in March 2019 from 52.2% in March 2014.

Significant tax reforms have been undertaken. To provide significant relief to individual taxpayers and simplify the tax law, a new regime of personal income tax to be introduced. Around 70 of more than 100 income tax deductions and exemptions have been removed, in order to simplify tax system and lower tax rates. Under the new personal income tax regime, individual taxpayers to pay tax at a reduced rate of 10% for income between Rs 5 lakh - Rs 7.5 lakhs. For income between Rs 7.5 lakhs - Rs 10 lakhs, the tax rate will now be 15% against the current 20%. For income between Rs 10 lakhs - Rs 12.5 lakhs, the new tax rate will be 20%, down from 30%. For income between Rs 12.5 lakh – Rs 15 lakhs - tax rate will be 25% Income above 15 lakh rupees will continue to be taxed at 30% The new personal income tax regime is optional for taxpayers and the new tax rates are without deductions available under the old tax regime. Those who wish to claim rebates and concessions are free to file taxation under the old regime.

Under Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme, taxpayer to pay the only amount of disputed tax will get a complete waiver on interest and penalty, if the scheme is availed by March 31, 2020

To boost startups, the tax burden on employees due to tax on Employee Stock Options to be deferred by five years or till they leave the company or when they sell, whichever is earliest.

Dividend Distribution Tax to be removed, companies will not be required to pay DDT; dividend to be taxed only at the hands of recipients, at applicable rates.

Concessional corporate tax cuts to be extended to new domestic companies engaged in power generation.

Tax on Cooperative societies to be reduced to 22% plus surcharge and cess, as against 30% at present.

FM says GST has resulted in efficiency gains in the transport and logistics sector, inspector raj has vanished, it has benefitted MSME

Agriculture & Allied Activities

FM lists a 16-point action plan for farmers, towards the goal of doubling farmers' income by 2022.

Rs 2.83 lakh crores allocated for agriculture and allied activities, irrigation and rural development

Agricultural credit target has been set at Rs 15 lakh crores. NABARD Refinancing Scheme to be further expanded.

Comprehensive measures for 100 water-stressed districts being proposed

For better marketing and export, supporting states will focus on one product for one district, so that high focus is given at district level for horticulture to gain momentum

Financing on Negotiable Warehousing Receipts to be integrated with e- National Agricultural Market.

Krishi UDAN will be launched by the Ministry of Civil Aviation on international and national routes, improving value realization in North East and tribal districts.

Indian Railways will set up Kisan Rail through PPP arrangement, for transportation of perishable goods

The budget encourages balanced use of all fertilizers, a necessary step to change the incentive regime which encourages excessive use of chemical fertilizers.

Farmers who have fallow or barren land will be helped to set up solar power generation units and also sell surplus power to the solar grid.

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthan Mahabhiyan (PM KUSUM) to be expanded to provide 20 lakh farmers in setting up standalone solar pumps

Milk processing capacity to be doubled by 2025

Fish production to be raised to 200 lakh tonnes by 2022-23. Framework for development, management and conservation of marine fishery resources to be put in place. Fishery extension work to be enabled by rural youth as Sagar Mitras, forming 500 fish farmer producing organizations

Village Storage Scheme run by SHGs, will provide holding capacity for farmers, women in villages can regain their status as Dhaanya Lakshmi. Warehouses will be set up, viability gap funding to be provided to set up warehouses.

Industry & Commerce

Rs 27,300 crore for development of industry and commerce

Investment Clearance Cell to provide end-to-end facilitation, support and information on land banks.

Scheme focussed on encouraging the manufacture of mobile phones, electronic equipment and semiconductor packaging to be introduced.

National Technical Textiles Mission to be introduced, with a four-year implementation period, with an outlay of Rs 1,480 crores.

To achieve higher export credit, a new scheme being launched that provides higher insurance cover, reduced premium for small exporters and simplified procedure for claim settlements.

National Logistics Policy will soon be released, creating single-window e-logistics market.

Project Preparation Facility to be set up for preparation of infrastructure projects, actively involving young engineers and management graduates.

Infrastructure

Rs 1.7 lakh crores to be provided for transport infrastructure in the coming financial year.

100% tax concession to sovereign wealth funds on investment in infra projects.

Accelerated development of highways will be undertaken. Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and two other projects to be completed by 2023.

100 more airports to be developed by 2024 to support the UDAN scheme.

More Tejas like trains to be introduced.

Rs. 22,000 crores for power and renewable energy sector in 2020-21

National Gas Grid to be expanded from 16,200 kms to 27,000 kms

Large solar power capacity to be set up alongside rail tracks, on land owned by Railways.

Fibre to Home connections under Bharat Net will be provided to 1 lakh gram panchayats this year itself, 6000 crore rupees provided for Bharat Net

Development

Rs 30,757 crores for Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir Rs 5,958 crores for Union Territory of Ladakh

Banking & Finance

Deposit Insurance Coverage to be increased from 1 lakh rupees to 5 lakh rupees. FM says a robust mechanism is in place to monitor and ensure the health of all scheduled commercial banks and depositors' money is absolutely safe.

Govt. proposes to sell part of its holding in Life Insurance Corporation by way of Initial Public Offering

Certain specified categories of government securities will be open fully for NRIs, apart from being open to domestic investors

The government proposes to expand Exchange Traded Fund by floating a Debt ETF, consisting primarily of govt. securities.

GIFT City to have an International Bullion Exchange, enabling better price discovery of gold

Amendments to be made to enable NBFCs to extend invoice financing to MSMEs. App-based invoice financing loans product to be launched, to obviate the problem of delayed payments and cash flow mismatches for MSMEs

India to host G20 Presidency in 2022, 100 crore rupees to be allocated for making preparations for this historic occasion, where India will drive global economic agenda

Education

Rs 99,300 crores to be provided for the education sector in 2020-21 and Rs 3,000 crores for skill development

Degree-level full-fledged online education programme to be offered by institutes in the top 100 in the National Institutional Ranking Framework.

Urban local bodies across the country to provide internships for young engineers for a period of up to one year.

IND-SAT exam to be held in African and Asian countries, for benchmarking foreign candidates who wish to study in India.

Government proposes to set up National Police University and National Forensic University.

Beti Bachao Beti Padhao has given tremendous results, Gross Enrolment Ratio is now higher for girls than for boys at all levels. GER for girls is 94.3 at the elementary level.

Health

Budget 2020 provides an additional Rs 69,000 crore for the health sector

Govt to expand Mission Indradhanush, add more hospitals to Ayushman Bharat

Jan Aushadhi Kendras in all districts of the country to be expanded to provide medicines at affordable rates.

A medical college to be attached to each district hospital in PPP mode. Viability gap funding to be set up for setting up such medical colleges.

Rs 35,600 crores outlay for nutrition-related programmes in 2020-21.

Over 6 lakh Anganwadi workers have been equipped with smartphones to upload the nutrition status of 10 crore households.

Women Empowerment

Rs 28,600 crores provided for programmes which are specific to women

Welfare of SCs/STs and Divyangjan

85,000 crore rupees for Scheduled Castes and Other Backward Classes in 2020-21 53,700 crore rupees for Scheduled Tribes Enhanced allocation of 9,500 crore rupees for Senior citizens and Divyangjan

Culture