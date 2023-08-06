Headlines

Sunny Deol opens up on nepotism debate, says 'jo baap apne bete ke liye karna chahta hai...'

Manipur violence: Bishnupur turns epicenter for ethnic clashes again; know why district is burning

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani set to cross Rs 100 crore on second Sunday

Gautam Adani's first big move after Hindenburg saga, gives Rs 5,000 crore boost to his Rs 93,600 crore firm

This cricketer has highest IPL earnings ever; surpasses MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Jadeja with whopping salary

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sunny Deol opens up on nepotism debate, says 'jo baap apne bete ke liye karna chahta hai...'

BB OTT 2: Salman Khan bashes Abhishek Malhan for 'acting arrogant', calling himself 'deserving winner' of show

Happy Friendship Day 2023: 30 + wishes, quotes, messages to share with your best friends to make them feel special

Virat Kohli to Alia Bhatt: Mind-boggling Instagram fees charged by Indian celebs

IAS, IPS officers who married fellow Civil Servants

Check out this Lahori kadhai chicken recipe

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

Tremors In Delhi-NCR After 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan

Kangana Ranaut's first look from Chandramukhi 2 out, Archies look, BTS Suga's concert | E Wrap, Aug 05

Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan arrested after conviction in Toshakhana case, barred from politics for 5 years

Sunny Deol opens up on nepotism debate, says 'jo baap apne bete ke liye karna chahta hai...'

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani set to cross Rs 100 crore on second Sunday

Sushmita Sen reveals she was heavily trolled for her first look in Taali: 'I took it very personally because...'

HomeBusiness

Business

Gautam Adani's first big move after Hindenburg saga, gives Rs 5,000 crore boost to his Rs 93,600 crore firm

The new acquisition will further strengthen Adani Group in a segment where the port-to-power conglomerate is the second biggest player despite making its entry less than a year ago.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 09:04 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Group has made its first major market move after the Hindenburg saga with its cement firm Ambuja Cement. The Adani group firm has announced acquisition of a majority stake in rival Sanghi Industries, among western India’s leading cement makers in a deal with enterprise value of Rs 5,000 crore. This includes 

Ambuja Cement will acquire a majority 56.74 percent stake in Sanghi Industries Ltd (SIL) from promoters Ravi Sanghi and family. A statement from the company said that the acquisition will be fully funded through internal accruals. Ambuja Cement has a market cap of over Rs 93,600 crore. Sanghi Industries Limited is a listed company with a market cap of over Rs 2,800 crore.

The deal will reportedly bring Rs 1,674 crore to the promoter family for the 57% stake they are selling to Adani. Ambuja Cements will also make an open offer worth another Rs 767 crore. Adani Group’s offer values Sanghi Cements at Rs 114 per share. The Adani Group firm will lend another Rs 300 crore to Sanghi. 

Adani, with its Ambuja Cement and ACC acquisition in September 2022, is the second largest manufacturer after UltraTech. The acquisition of Sanghi will take its capacity to 73.6 MTPA (million tonne per annum). Its current capacity is 67.5 MTPA. The group targets a capacity of 101 MTPA by 2025. 

“This landmark acquisition is a significant step forward in Ambuja Cements' accelerating growth journey. By joining hands with SIL, Ambuja is poised to expand its market presence, strengthen its product portfolio, and reinforce its position as a leader in the construction materials sector. With this acquisition, Adani Group is well on course to achieve its target of 140 MTPA of cement manufacturing capacity by 2028 ahead of time,” Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said on the Sanghi deal. 

(With inputs from PTI)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Happy Friendship Day 2023: 20 WhatsApp wishes, messages, quotes to share with your BFFs to make them feel special

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani set to cross Rs 100 crore on second Sunday

A Shift To Data-Driven Education: Navigating the Future!

Government explores live TV on phones without mobile-data: Report

Manipur violence: Bishnupur turns epicenter for ethnic clashes again; know why district is burning

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE