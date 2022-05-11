Biggest Shark Tank India success story: Ashneer Grover is full of praise for these founders

Photo: Instagram/ Screengrab

The hit business reality TV show Shark Tank had a phenomenal season 1 in India. Garnering a lot of fans from across sections, the shows judges suddenly found themselves everywhere – from the face of memes to front pages of leading news outlets. One of the most popular faces on the show was Ashneer Grover, the former co-founder and managing director of BharatPe.

Recently, Ashneer took to Instagram to share a pic with a startup founder who had bagged funding on the show. In fact, the company Skippi Ice Pops was the first one to receive an ‘All Shark Deal’ on the show. This means that all the judges ended up investing in the company.

Ashneer met one of the founders of Skippi, Ravi Kabra and shared an appreciation post on his official Instagram handle.

“Great to catch up with @skippiicepops [Skippi Ice Pops] founder @ravikabra [Ravi Kabra] after Shark Tank. Skippi is a great product and probably the biggest success story from sharktank.india Season 1 with 40X growth in sales !” wrote Ashneer.

Skippi Ice Pops, which makes and sells frozen popsicles was founded by husband-wife duo of Ravi and Anuja Kabra. On the Shark Tank platform, the company picked up a 10 million INR investment from the investor-judges.

The founders believe that the show was a turning point for the brand which has now hit 40X growth in sales. Skippi now reportedly aims to establish a Nestle-level market penetration in India in the coming year.

