Shark Tank India 2: Here's how budding entrepreneurs can register for show's second season

Shark Tank India

We have a piece of good news for all the aspiring entrepreneurs as Shark Tank India returns for its 2nd season. The Sharks are waiting for new business ideas, that can amaze them, and they are here to fulfil your dream business. After the path-breaking success of the first season, the show is returning for a new season, and the registration for the show has begun.

If you have a striking business idea, you are looking for someone to trust in your ideas and support them with investment, then all you want to do is to register yourself at the Sony Liv app.

Check out the promo to know it all

The first season of Shark Tank India was an instant hit, and the makers received around 85,000 applications. When it comes to investment, the Sharks have almost spent more than 40 crores supporting the budding entrepreneurs' vision.

Let's check the season 2 promo

Shark Tank India, the first of its kind business reality show in the country has been a hit in its debut season. The show has had phenomenal success with both popularity and empowering the startup ecosystem. 67 startups bagged funding to the tune of Rs 41.98 crore in the first season which went on for 30 episodes. The judges on Shark Tank India, successful entrepreneurs have themselves become viral cultural icons. Several Shark Tank India moments have now become the stuff of memes.

READ: 'Shark Tank India' judge Ashneer Grover's resignation from BharatPe sparks meme fest - Check out tweets

For the unversed, Shark Tank India is a business reality show that airs on SET India. The show is an Indian adaptation of the popular American reality show 'Shark Tank'. It depicts entrepreneurs giving pitches to a panel of investors or sharks who determine whether or not to invest in their business. Shark Tank India's first season aired from December 20, 2021, to February 4, 2022.

The Sharks aka judges of season one were Ashneer Grover- Managing Director and Co-founder of BharatPe, Aman Gupta - Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of boAt, Anupam Mittal - Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com and People Group, Ghazal Alagh - Co-founder and Chief Mama of MamaEarth, Namita Thapar - Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Peyush Bansal - Co-founder and CEO of Lenskart, Vineeta Singh - CEO and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics.