Big news for SBI customers as State Bank of India issues alert for digital transactions - Details here

The State Bank of India (SBI) announced on Thursday (May 6) that its digital services will remain affected on May 7 due to the scheduled up-gradation of the lender’s digital banking platforms.

SBI posted on Twitter that various digital services will specifically be affected in the evening on Friday (May 7) because of this.

"We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better banking experience," SBI posted on its official Twitter handle.

“We will undertake maintenance activities between 22:15 hrs on May 7, 2021, and 1:45 hrs on May 8, 2021. During this period INB/YONO/ YONO Lite/ UPI services will be unavailable. We regret the inconvenience caused and request you to bear with us,” SBI said on Twitter on Thursday.

As of December 31, 2020, the State Bak of Inda had 85 million internet banking and 19 million mobile banking users, which makes it the largest lender in the country. The bank’s number of UPI users stood at 135 million at December-end.