Big news for SBI customers as State Bank of India issues alert for online transactions - Details here

Bank frauds and online frauds have become quite common these days and there is no denying the fact that online banking is full of threat of frauds and cheating. Cyber crooks are constantly trying to make use of the loopholes in the system and cheat you. It is important for the bank customers to remain on high alert and keep their money safe from online fraud. Keeping this in mind, India's largest pulic sector bank State Bank of India has come up with ways to keep the bank accounts of its customers safe from online frauds.

SBI has advised its customers to not share sensitive details and refrain from downloading any app from unknown source. “We advise our customers to be alert of fraudsters and not to share any sensitive details online or download any app from an unknown source,” State Bank of India alerted its customers in a tweet.

SBI has advised its customers to follow below mentioned tips to escape online fraud:

- Never share your credentials like Date of Birth, Debit card number, Internet Bank User ID or password, debit card pin, CVV, OTP and other key details with strangers or online without verification.

- SBI customers must remain alert about fraudsters pretending to be calling from State Bank of India, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), government office, police and KYC authority.

- SBI customers should refrain from downloading any mobile app based on telephone calls or emails from unknown source.

- SBI customers must not click on attachments received in mails from unknown sources.

- SBI customers must nor respond to unsolicited offers, however attractive, received through emails, SMSs and other social media.

“Your safety is in your hands. Stay Safe. Stay Secure,” State Bank of India has said in a statement.