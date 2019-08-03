Bharti Airtel to shut down 3G operations in India by March 2020

Last month, the company shut down its operations in Kolkata.

Bharti Airtel is planning to shut down its 3G network operations across the country by March 2020.

Gopal Vittel, CEO of Bharti Airtel said that between December and March next year, the 3G operations will shut up, making way for its transition to 4G services exclusively.

Bharti Airtel has also started to reframe their 3G spectrum to 4G services.

It is trying to use L900 technology to reframe the 900 MHZ band to aid 4G services of different bandwidth.

The entry into the 4G services has been brought about by the introduction of Reliance Jio which started the 4G only service in 2016.

Out of the 120 million data users of Airtel, 95 million are already on 4G.

Bharti Airtel on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss for the April to June quarter at Rs 2,866 crore, amid a bruising tariff battle with rival Reliance Jio.

More worryingly, Airtel's consolidated net debt was Rs 1.16 lakh crore as of June end.

However, the consolidated revenues grew 6.8% to Rs 20,738 crore. Consolidated mobile data traffic at 4,045 petabytes (PBs) in the quarter registered a healthy year-on-year growth of 94%.

India revenues for Q1 FY20 were at Rs 15,345 crore, up by 5.5% on an underlying basis. Mobile revenues witnessed a growth of 3.7% while mobile average revenue per user (ARPU) increased to Rs 129 during the quarter.

Mobile 4G data customers increased by 63.3% to 95.2 million from 58.3 million in the corresponding quarter last year. "We remain obsessed about network experience," said Gopal Vittal, Managing Director and CEO for Airtel India and South Asia.

"As a result, we have re-farmed spectrum from 3G networks to 4G across both the 900 as well as 2100 bands and begun the process of shutting down 3G networks in India. This has enabled us to deliver improved indoor coverage as well as enhance our capacities," he said in a statement.

Bharti Airtel has operations in 18 countries across Asia and Africa.