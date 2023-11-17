'Becoming an entrepreneur is difficult, it is easy to...': Narayana Murthy

He also said that youngsters are confident these days but "the society as a whole also has to become even more active in accepting that entrepreneurship is a very difficult path".

Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy said society needs to be more encouraging towards risk-takers who are working towards solving modern problems with their startups as "entrepreneurship is a difficult path". Speaking to Moneycontrol, Murthy said, "We see a lot of entrepreneurs now coming out with ideas that we didn't see 20 years ago or even 10 years ago."

Murthy said it is very easy to become a software engineer or a financial analyst but it needs a lot of work and risk-taking to become an entrepreneur.

"Government has done a lot of stuff, but what is important is that families, communities, they have to honour entrepreneurs, some of whom didn't even succeed. We honour them, because they agreed to run this path. They agreed to do extraordinary things," Murthy told Moneycontrol.

