Anil Ambani's bankrupt company, once worth Rs 93,851 crore, to be sold for...

Headlines

Meet Emmett Shear, new CEO of OpenAI that’s worth over Rs 240000 crore, he used to work for…

Fired by OpenAI, Sam Altman set to join this tech giant to lead advanced AI team

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu granted bail in Skill Development case

Meet first Indian to receive International Emmy Directorate Award; started at 17, faced rejection of 6 TV shows early on

Watch: Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson announce pregnancy during live concert, flaunt her baby bump

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Emmett Shear, new CEO of OpenAI that’s worth over Rs 240000 crore, he used to work for…

Meet first Indian to receive International Emmy Directorate Award; started at 17, faced rejection of 6 TV shows early on

Upgrade your bathroom with stylish and functional accessories available on Amazon

Air pollution: 5 teas to treat sore throat

UFO sightings in India

7 Home-made and simple pre-workout drinks to boost energy

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Meet first Indian to receive International Emmy Directorate Award; started at 17, faced rejection of 6 TV shows early on

Watch: Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson announce pregnancy during live concert, flaunt her baby bump

Varun Dhawan calls Karan Johar 'ghar-tode' on Koffee With Karan 8 after Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh fiasco

HomeBusiness

Business

Anil Ambani's bankrupt company, once worth Rs 93,851 crore, to be sold for...

In April, Hinduja Group company IIHL placed the best bid of Rs 9,650 crore in the second round of the auction to acquire Anil Ambani's Reliance Capital.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 02:58 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Anil Ambani, the younger brother of Mukesh Ambani, who was once the richest man in India, is set to sell his company Reliance Capital. The resolution plan for Reliance Capital, the heavily indebted corporation of Anil Ambani, has been accepted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). This has paved the way for Hinduja Group company IndusInd International Holdings Limited (IIHL) to acquire the company.

The RBI has granted the corporation a nod of approval to act as Reliance Capital Limited's administrator. After the approval, the way has opened for IIHL, a Hinduja Group company to acquire Reliance Capital. 

IIHL placed the highest bid of Rs 9,650 crore in the second round of the auction to acquire Reliance Capital. 

Why did RBI dissolve Anil Ambani's Reliance Capital board?
On November 29, 2021, the RBI dissolved the Reliance Capital board because of payment defaults and significant governance problems.

Reliance Capital is a financial services company. It provides personal and business loans, insurance, investments and other financial services. The company went bankrupt in 2021.

Nageswara Rao Y was named administrator by RBI in relation to the company's corporate insolvency resolution procedure (CIRP). The RBI filed for bankruptcy under the IBC against Reliance Capital, the third-biggest NBFC company in the country. The central bank later filed an application in the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal to initiate CIRP against the company.

Hinduja Group will be able to increase its footprint in the Indian financial services industry thanks to the acquisition. The group already owns a number of Indian financial services firms, such as Hinduja Bank, Hinduja AMC, and Hinduja Life.

Reliance Capital owns roughly twenty financial services firms. These consist of an ARC, insurance, and securities broking. With an offer of Rs 8,640 crore, Torrent Investment had placed the highest bid in the initial round. Reliance Capital informed its investors in September 2021 that the company owed over Rs 40,000 crore in debt.

Anil Ambani's company went through huge losses from its value being Rs 93,851 crore in 2018 to the man himself declaring bankrupt a few years ago. Lenders are expected to get Rs 10,000 crore after the sale of the company. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'These things...': Hasin Jahan reacts to Payal Ghosh's marriage proposal for estranged husband Mohammed Shami

Malayalam actor Vinod Thomas found dead inside parked car in Kerala

IND vs AUS, World Cup 2023 final: How many times have Australia won the ODI World Cup?

Tiger 3 box office collection day 6: Salman Khan's film sees major drop, collects only Rs 13 crore

Meet Indian cricketer who lives in residence more expensive than Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, Tendulkar's

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE