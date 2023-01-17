Another year of layoffs? List of tech companies that laid off employees in past 15 days

For many tech professionals around the world, the New Year of 2023 started out badly as more than 91 organisations let go of more than 24,000 tech workers in the first 15 days of this month. According to the layoff tracking website Layoffs.fyi, 24,151 tech professionals lost their employment at businesses including Amazon, Salesforce, Coinbase, and others.

According to the website tracking job losses has recorded that 153,110 workers were let go in 2022, led by companies like Meta, Twitter, Oracle, Nvidia, Snap, Uber, Spotify, Intel, and Salesforce, among others since the start of the pandemic.

Here’s a list of major tech companies that laid off employees in the year 2023:

Amazon

Amazon announced on January 5 that it will lay off 18,000 employees from different departments worldwide. Amazon India laid off 1000 employees from the company, which was 1% of employees in India. The impacted employees will receive the support they require, such as severance money, health insurance, and other assistance for 5 months as promised by Amazon CEO Andy Jassy.

ShareChat

The social media site ShareChat today became the latest to shrink in anticipation of an oncoming recession, as investors continue to pressure tech businesses to slash costs due to their high valuations in an unstable stock market. The company, which is sponsored by tech behemoths like Google and Temasek, stated it will lay off 20% of its workforce. It's anticipated that 500 workers would be let go from ShareChat and its short-form video app Moj. ShareChat has more than 2,200 workers and a $5 billion market cap.

Dunzo

Dunzo, a grocery delivery startup laid off 3% of the workforce in last week. The action was taken in an effort to save costs. Startup Dunzo, which has its headquarters in Bengaluru, recorded a net loss of Rs 464 crore for FY22.

Ola

Ola the ride-hailing and electric vehicle manufacturing company has laid off around 200 people across teams. Sources revealed that most of the firing happened at the junior level of the firm, mostly freshers hired from colleges.

Crypto.com

The cryptocurrency loan exchange Crypto.com said that due to continuous economic difficulties and unforeseen business events, the company will decrease its global workforce by about 20%. This is Crypto.com's second significant layoff since mid-2022 when it let go of roughly 260 workers or nearly 5% of its workforce.