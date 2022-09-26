Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Beauty products under Rs 199, check out great discounts, offers

Today marked the start of festival season as the country joyfully and zestfully celebrated the first day of Navratri. India is getting ready to celebrate a lot of festivities in the coming weeks. Shopping during the holiday season is the finest way to celebrate according to the shop police.

Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 has been going on since September 23 and has some fantastic deals and offers. To make this celebration even more enjoyable for you, every beauty product, from skincare to cosmetics, is offered at big discounts.

Great deals on cosmetic items

Large companies like L'Oreal and Lakme are offering fantastic discounts on their cosmetics. Customers who buy Lakme cosmetic items can save up to 43%. Instead of costing Rs 260, Lakme Eyeconic Liquid Eyeliner is now available for Rs 185. Meanwhile, Maybeline New York Matte Lipstick is only Rs 209. One Colossal Kajal is absolutely free when two Maybeline New York Sensational Liquid Matte Lipsticks are purchased.

Amazing offers available on skincare and grooming items

During this holiday season, take care of yourself by taking advantage of attractive deals on skin-care and grooming items. Men's and women's grooming supplies are available for a remarkable and reasonable price range. This sale may provide fantastic discounts on items from well-known companies like Garnier, Nivea, mamaearth, and others.

Garnier items might be discounted by up to 50% for consumers. Lotus Herbals WhiteGlow Skin Whitening And Brightening Gel is now 40% discount, making it only Rs 174. Brands like Nivea and Garnier are discounting grooming supplies for men.

The cost of Nivea men's face cleanser is about Rs 150. And the cost of Garnier men's Turbo Bright face wash is just Rs 195. At Amazon's "Great Indian Festival Sale," there are a plenty of fantastic deals and offers on well-known brands.

