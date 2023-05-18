Alphabet Inc: Massive revenue leap from $3.18 to $282 billion in 18 years as parent company of Google and YouTube

Alphabet Inc.: The renowned name of Google is a familiar one to all. However, it might surprise you to know that Google's parent company is none other than Alphabet Inc. Established in 2015, Alphabet is an American multinational company with its headquarters located in Mountain View, California. Bursting with perplexity, Alphabet serves as the parent company for numerous subsidiary companies, including the likes of Google. Interestingly, it's worth mentioning that Alphabet has attracted investment from none other than George Soros, the world's largest hedge fund manager.

When we delve into Alphabet's success, we discover a strong connection with its subsidiary company, Google, which stands as the largest search engine globally and one of the most popular websites on the internet. However, Google is not the only notable subsidiary under the Alphabet umbrella. Another significant player is YouTube, a colossal video-sharing platform that enjoys the title of the world's largest of its kind. Both Google and YouTube greatly contribute to the revenue generation of Alphabet, adding to its burstiness factor.

Taking a closer look at Alphabet's subsidiaries, we encounter an impressive lineup that includes Verily Life Sciences, Calico, GV, CapitalG, and X (formerly known as Google X). Nest Labs, Terra Bella (a drone company), and Fiber (a fiber optic infrastructure company) are also notable subsidiaries within Alphabet's expansive portfolio.

Heading the company as its CEO is Sundar Pichai, who hails from Indian origin. The founders of Alphabet are Larry Page and Sergey Brin. In terms of market capitalization, Alphabet boasts a staggering $1.52 trillion, positioning it as the fourth most valuable company globally. To put this into perspective, Alphabet's market capitalization alone is equivalent to half the size of the Indian economy, which stands at approximately $3 trillion. It is worth noting that Google employs an extensive workforce of around 190,000 individuals spread across the globe.

When it comes to revenue, Alphabet has seen remarkable growth over the years. In 2022, the company's revenue reached an impressive $282.83 billion, with a target of $284.61 billion set for this year, 2023. The substantial growth is evident when we compare it to the revenue of $182 billion recorded in 2020, which witnessed a remarkable surge to $257.63 billion in 2021, marking a remarkable jump of 41.15 percent even amidst the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, due to the global economic crisis in 2023, Alphabet has adjusted its guidance. It is interesting to note that back in 2004, Alphabet's revenue stood at a mere $3.18 billion, showcasing the remarkable journey the company has embarked upon.

