After TCS, top IT firms ready to call employees to office, THESE companies may also end WFH: Reports

Now that the Covid-19 cases are on a steady decline, India Inc is gearing to call employees back to office. Having given employees the comfort of working from home for almost two years since the pandemic hit, companies across sectors have either called off work from home or are gearing up to restore 100 per cent presence at offices by March.

The Central and state governments have also now relaxed curbs and restrictions brought in because of the pandemic.

Recent media reports mentioned that IT giants such as Wipro, Infosys, TCS are planning to bring their employees back to office. As per reports from multiple leading outlets, all manager-level workforce of software giant Wipro who are fully vaccinated has been told to physically join offices latest by March 3. The work from office will reportedly be for two days of the workweek initially. Employees below the level will continue on the work from home provision for the time being.

Now, according to a report in a leading daily, ICICI Bank, Parle Products, Sun Pharmaceutical, Tata-owned Voltas, Godrej, Goldman Sachs, Dabur, Haier, Panasonic, Biocon, Dixon Technologies and Motilal Oswal Financial Services have also finalised plans to call employees back to the office soon.

Reports also mention that even if offices open, there could be a possibility that cafeterias in office may remain closed. Some offices may also opt for shifts and staggered timings.