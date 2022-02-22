From Infosys to TCS, top IT firms ready to recall employees to office from next month: Reports

With the Omicron wave receding and suggestions that the end of the pandemic is near, IT giants are once again mulling return to the office for their employees. Earlier, several major IT firms had notified their employees asking them to come back to offices in September last year. The rise of the Omicron variant and tightening of Covid-19 protocols but the process on hold.

As per multiple media reports, IT giants like Wipro, Infosys, TCS and are planning to bring their employees back to office. As per reports from multiple leading outlets, all Manager-level workforce of software giant Wipro who are fully-vaccinated have been told to physically join offices latest by March 3. The work from office will reportedly be for two days of the work week initially. Employees below the level will continue on the work from home provision for the time being.

Similarly, a hybrid model has reportedly been proposed by IT services major TCS for its employees who can come to office occasionally and continue working from home for the rest of the time. Infosys going for a hybrid model for next few months, as reported. Another large IT firm, Cognizant is also beginning a voluntary return to office from April where it shall open its premises in a phased manner.