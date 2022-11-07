Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

Accenture India unearths another scam in IT sector; fires staff with fake experience letters

Accenture fires thousands of employees with fake experience letters. The firm has issued a warning to the job seekers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 06:44 AM IST

Accenture India unearths another scam in IT sector; fires staff with fake experience letters
Accenture India unearths another scam in IT sector; fires staff with fake experience letters
Accenture’s India has discovered a scam in which applicants for jobs at the company utilised falsified credentials and experience letters. Employees from the company's India division have apparently been let off. It's unclear how many staff were let go at this time. Twitter conversations, on the other hand, suggest that the company may have let go of "thousands" of workers.
 
Responding to The Hindu, Accenture said, "We have discovered an effort to use documentation and experience letters from fraudulent companies to obtain offers of employment from Accenture in India... We have exited people who we confirmed took advantage of this scheme. We have taken action to ensure that there will be no impact on our ability to serve our clients."
 
In the meantime, Accenture has issued a warning to job seekers, warning them to be wary of "some employment agencies and individuals" who are requesting payment in exchange for work. (Also Read: It's 4-3 to BJP ahead of Gujarat, Himachal polls; lessons for grand alliance and SP: Highlights of by-election results)
 
"Please note that we have not authorised any agency, company or individual to collect money or request any monetary arrangement in order to receive a job at Accenture," the IT services major said.
 
“At Accenture, our hiring is based purely on merit—we do not charge a fee at any stage of our recruitment process," the company further said.
 
It added, “legally, we are not obliged to honour any job assurances made by third parties in exchange for money."
 
The company also said, “We have been alerted to the existence of fraudulent messages asking job seekers to set up payment to cover various costs associated with establishing employment at Accenture. No one is ever required to pay for employment at Accenture. If you are contacted by someone asking for payment, please do not respond."
 
In addition to not conducting background checks before recruiting new personnel, the pandemic's uncertainty caused techies to choose side jobs, which snowballed into a moonlighting disaster for the IT industry. Companies like Wipro and Infosys have modified their stance following major layoffs over employees working for rival companies and much back and forth by allowing employees to hold side jobs after requesting permission. Aside from that, though, many companies have recently restrained hiring and even postponed the onboarding of freshmen.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Navratri 2022: From Dholida to Chogada, best Bollywood songs for Garba and Dandiya nights
Air Quality Index: A look at ways to improve AQI at home
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Shilpa Shinde, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Rubina Dilaik - know WHOPPING fees charged by celebs
Kantara, KGF Chapter 2, Vikrant Rona: Kannada films that earned over Rs 100 crore at box office worldwide
Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu looks sexy in white co-ord dress, netizens say 'we love you queen'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
India Post Recruitment 2022: Over 180 vacancies, how to apply here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.