Accenture India unearths another scam in IT sector; fires staff with fake experience letters

Accenture’s India has discovered a scam in which applicants for jobs at the company utilised falsified credentials and experience letters. Employees from the company's India division have apparently been let off. It's unclear how many staff were let go at this time. Twitter conversations, on the other hand, suggest that the company may have let go of "thousands" of workers.

Responding to The Hindu, Accenture said, "We have discovered an effort to use documentation and experience letters from fraudulent companies to obtain offers of employment from Accenture in India... We have exited people who we confirmed took advantage of this scheme. We have taken action to ensure that there will be no impact on our ability to serve our clients."

"Please note that we have not authorised any agency, company or individual to collect money or request any monetary arrangement in order to receive a job at Accenture," the IT services major said.

“At Accenture, our hiring is based purely on merit—we do not charge a fee at any stage of our recruitment process," the company further said.

It added, “legally, we are not obliged to honour any job assurances made by third parties in exchange for money."

The company also said, “We have been alerted to the existence of fraudulent messages asking job seekers to set up payment to cover various costs associated with establishing employment at Accenture. No one is ever required to pay for employment at Accenture. If you are contacted by someone asking for payment, please do not respond."