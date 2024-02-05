Twitter
7th Pay Commission: DA hike likely for Central govt employees; check arrear amount, other details here

In March, the government can approve the Dearness Allowance (DA Hike) to be implemented from January 2024 for central employees. After the announcement in March, it will also be paid for the salary of April.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated: Feb 05, 2024, 06:25 PM IST

Dearness Allowance (DA) of central employees is expected to rise by 4 per cent. It may be approved in March and can be paid in April. But, it will be executed from January 1, 2024. Therefore, dearness allowance from January to March will be paid as arrears.

In March, the government can approve the Dearness Allowance (DA Hike) to be implemented from January 2024 for central employees. 

After the announcement in March, it will also be paid in the salary of April. It is anticipated that before Holi, the government will approve the spike in dearness allowance. If this happens, the employees (central government employees) will also get three months’ money in a lump sum. Therefore, they will also receive arrears from January to March 2024. Besides this, the DA of April will also be included in it. 

When will DA arrears be implemented?

Dearness Allowance (DA) of central employees is set to rise by 4 per cent. It can be approved in March and can be paid in April. However, it will be executed from January 1, 2024. Thus, dearness allowance from January to March will be paid as arrears. All central employees and pensioners will be able to avail of 3 months' arrears. In the new pay scale, dearness allowance will be calculated, as per the pay band. The grade pay of employees at Level-1 is Rs 1800. In this, the basic pay is Rs 18000. Besides this, travel allowance (TPTA) is also added to it. 

Calculation on minimum salary of Rs 18,000 in Level-1

The minimum basic salary of central employees at Level-1 Grade Pay-1800 is Rs 18,000. Due to spike in dearness allowance of these employees, there has been a variation of Rs 774 in the total DA. 

Calculation on maximum basic salary of Rs 56900 in Level-1

The maximum basic salary of central employees at Level-1 Grade Pay-1800 is Rs 56,900. Due to the spike in dearness allowance of these employees, there has been a variation of Rs 2276 in the total DA. 

The grade pay of central employees in level-10 is Rs. 5400. The minimum basic salary of these central employees is Rs 56,100. Due to the rise in dearness allowance of these employees, there has been a variation of Rs 2244 in the total DA.

Salary is calculated based on pay band

Under the 7th pay commission, the salary of central employees has been divided into variety of grade pay from level 1 to level 18. Wherein, dearness allowance is calculated based on grade pay and travel allowance. In Level 1, the minimum salary starts from Rs 18,000 and the maximum salary is Rs 56,900. Similarly, salary varies as per the grade pay from level 2 to 14. However, there is no grade pay in level-15, 17, 18. Here the salary is fixed. 

In Level-15, the minimum basic salary is Rs 182,200, while the maximum salary is Rs 2,24,100. The basic salary in level-17 is fixed at Rs 2,25,000. Similarly, even in Level-18, the basic salary is fixed at Rs 2,50,000. The salary of Cabinet Secretary is included in level 18.

 

