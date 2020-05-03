75% scope that we could have cure for COVID-19 by September: Adar Poonawalla

Karan Johar along with Zoya Akhtar organized 'I For India', where a good news was unveiled. Karan indulged in a chat with philantrophist Natasha Poonawalla and her husband Adar Poonawalla, when they revealed that there is 75% scope that there might be cure for COVID-19 by September.

Adar is the CEO of Serum Institue of India, which is working on a cure for coronavirus. Karan Johar went on to ask Adar about the progress on the cure, to which he said, "If everything goes well, it should be ready by September-October."

Karan then asked Adar how much would he say that the cure would be available till September. He then went on to say that he thinks there is 75% scope that the cure might be available by the timeline.

In a recent interview to New Indian Express, Adar had said that the vaccine would be affordable. "It’s too early to comment on the pricing at this point, but we will surely keep it affordable. We aim to manufacture 4-5 million doses per month, following which we aim to scale up production to 10 million doses a month, based on the success of the trials," he had said in the interview.