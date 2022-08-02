Super-fast 5G to be rolled out in India in October, says Centre; know spectrum auction details

5G spectrum auction concludes (File photo)

After the highly-anticipated fifth-generation telecom services spectrum auction in India, everyone had the same question – when will 5G be accessible to the common man in the country? Now, the Centre has set a date for the rollout of 5G.

According to a surprise announcement made after the spectrum auction of the network, the 5G services are likely to launch in India in October 2022. The central government on Monday successfully completed the spectrum auction mopping up over Rs 1.50 lakh crore in bids by four companies including Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and Adani Data Networks.

Union Minister of Communications, Electronics, and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, while addressing the media after the 5G spectrum auction, said 71 percent of the total 5G spectrum - 51,236 MHz out of 72,098 MHz – has been sold.

As per ANI reports, Vaishnaw said the allocation of the spectrum to the successful bidders would be done by August 10 and the 5G services are likely to be launched in the country by October this year. He further said that the allocation of the spectrum is set to be done by August 10.

The Union Minister further said, “It seems we would be able to launch 5G in the country by October. The ongoing 5G spectrum auction indicates that the country's telecom industry has come a long way in 5G advancements.”

As per the official detained provided by the Centre, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited has made bids worth Rs 88,078 crore accounting for 58.65 percent of the total value of Rs 1,50,173 crore received by the government in the 5G spectrum auction.

After Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel became the second-biggest bidder in the 5G auction, by making bids worth Rs 43,084 crore to acquire a 19867.8 MHz spectrum in 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100MHz, 3300 MHz, and 26 GHz frequency bands.

In an official statement, Bharti Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal said, “Airtel is delighted with the results of the 5G auction. This spectrum acquisition at the latest auction has been a part of a deliberate strategy to buy the best spectrum assets at a substantially lower relative cost compared to our competition.”

(With ANI inputs)

