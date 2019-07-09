21 Regional Rural Banks amalgamated, says government

Headlines

Watch: Fans chant 'Kohli, Kohli' at Naveen-ul-Haq during BAN vs AFG World Cup 2023 match

Thank You For Coming box office collection day 2: Bhumi Pednekar film shows decent growth, earns Rs 1.40 crore

UPSC IFS Main 2023 schedule out at upsc.gov.in: Know date, time, how to download, more here

Meet man born in poverty, debt-ridden, built Rs 166240 crore firm but stepped down to…

Meet Ramayana’s ‘Lord Ram’ Arun Govil’s daughter, who is glamorous, bold like Bollywood actress, she works as...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Fans chant 'Kohli, Kohli' at Naveen-ul-Haq during BAN vs AFG World Cup 2023 match

Thank You For Coming box office collection day 2: Bhumi Pednekar film shows decent growth, earns Rs 1.40 crore

UPSC IFS Main 2023 schedule out at upsc.gov.in: Know date, time, how to download, more here

15 funny nicknames of Indian squad in Cricket World Cup 2023

Motivational quotes by late Raju Srivastav

5 places in India, world to view Northern lights

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Israel-Palestine War: Nearly 300 killed, thousands injured; know why did Hamas launch an attack on Israel

In season's first, air quality in Delhi turns 'poor'; government on alert, kickstarts action plan to combat pollution

Sikkim Flash Floods Update: Death toll continues to rise, missing people list doubles | Top Points

Thank You For Coming box office collection day 2: Bhumi Pednekar film shows decent growth, earns Rs 1.40 crore

Meet Ramayana’s ‘Lord Ram’ Arun Govil’s daughter, who is glamorous, bold like Bollywood actress, she works as...

Tejas trailer: Kangana Ranaut takes on deadly mission against Pakistani terrorists, fans call it 'sure shot blockbuster'

HomeBusiness

Business

21 Regional Rural Banks amalgamated, says government

The roadmap proposes to bring down the number of RRBs to 38 from 56, he said

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 09, 2019, 07:58 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As many as 21 RRBs have been amalgamated based on the comments from respective sponsor banks and state governments, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur said in the Lok Sabha.

With a view to enable the Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) to minimize their overhead expenses, optimise the use of technology, enhance the capital base and area of operation and increase their exposure, a roadmap for amalgamation of RRBs within a state was prepared in consultation with NABARD, he said in a written reply.

The roadmap proposes to bring down the number of RRBs to 38 from 56, he said.

In reply to another question, the minister said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has informed that as on March 31, 2019, 1,288 cases related to unauthorised deposit collection were discussed in State Level Coordination Committee (SLCC) meetings.

The Sachet portal of RBI, the online platform for SLCCs that facilitates the public to lodge complaints of financial frauds, has received 5,225 complaints (since the launch of the portal in August 2016) related to non-repayment of deposits and money collected for various kinds of Investment Schemes, he added.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

‘Nervous, scared’: Indian students stuck in Israel amid Hamas terror attack; embassy extends helping hand

Mukesh Ambani's JioMart ropes MS Dhoni as brand ambassador

Shefali Shah recalls facing sexual harassment on street at very young age: ‘I was just scared and no one…’

IND vs AUS Cricket World Cup 2023: When, where to watch, livestream for free; check all details here

Canadian diplomats outside Delhi moved to Kuala Lumpur, Singapore: Report

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE