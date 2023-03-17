Zwigato Twitter review: Netizens hail Kapil Sharma's 'outstanding performance', call Nandita Das film 'excellent'

Zwigato/Twitter

Kapil Sharma, who loves to make people laugh with his jokes, has turned towards serious cinema with his latest film Zwigato. A social satire on the food delivery economy in India which takes its name from combining the two food delivery giants' names Swiggy and Zomato, Zwigto has been released in theatres worldwide on March 17.

The film, also starring Shahana Goswami, is directed by the acclaimed actress Nandita Das, who has previously helmed two films namely Firaaq and Manto. Shot in the Odisha capital Bhubaneshwar, the Applause Entertainment production had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival last year.

The Kapil Sharma-starrer has opened to extremely positive reviews from critics. Moviegoers, who went to watch the film on its first day of theatrical release, cannot stop praising Kapil's brilliant performance and Nandita's honest direction in their reviews on the micro-blogging platform Twitter.

A Twitter user wrote, "#Zwigato is an excellent film. It was so emotionally moving, real, and honest. Probably the best film I have seen this year yet. This is gonna with me for long. @nanditadas thank you for still believing in cinema that serves as a mirror to society."

"The film #Zwigato beautifully portrays the struggles of a man in such a subtle way. @KapilSharmaK9 Ji, what a performance! This is going to touch the heart of millions & shows a completely different side of you. Definitely a Must Watch!", read another tweet.

Sharing a small clip from the theatre, another user tweeted, "Watched Zwigato's First Day First Show. What a beautiful movie I got emotional when Manas was Suspended. This is a really Heart Touching Story. You have done wonderful work Kappu! Loved your performance."

Zwigato clashes with the pan-India action thriller Kabzaa, Rani Mukerji's Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, and the Hollywood film Shazam! Fury of the Gods at the box office.



