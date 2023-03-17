Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Zwigato Twitter review: Netizens hail Kapil Sharma's 'outstanding performance', call Nandita Das film 'excellent'

Directed by Nandita Das and starring Kapil Sharma, Zwigato has opened to extremely positive reviews from critics and audiences.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 03:23 PM IST

Zwigato Twitter review: Netizens hail Kapil Sharma's 'outstanding performance', call Nandita Das film 'excellent'
Zwigato/Twitter

Kapil Sharma, who loves to make people laugh with his jokes, has turned towards serious cinema with his latest film Zwigato. A social satire on the food delivery economy in India which takes its name from combining the two food delivery giants' names Swiggy and Zomato, Zwigto has been released in theatres worldwide on March 17.

The film, also starring Shahana Goswami, is directed by the acclaimed actress Nandita Das, who has previously helmed two films namely Firaaq and Manto. Shot in the Odisha capital Bhubaneshwar, the Applause Entertainment production had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival last year.

The Kapil Sharma-starrer has opened to extremely positive reviews from critics. Moviegoers, who went to watch the film on its first day of theatrical release, cannot stop praising Kapil's brilliant performance and Nandita's honest direction in their reviews on the micro-blogging platform Twitter. 

A Twitter user wrote, "#Zwigato is an excellent film. It was so emotionally moving, real, and honest. Probably the best film I have seen this year yet. This is gonna with me for long. @nanditadas thank you for still believing in cinema that serves as a mirror to society."

"The film #Zwigato beautifully portrays the struggles of a man in such a subtle way. @KapilSharmaK9 Ji, what a performance! This is going to touch the heart of millions & shows a completely different side of you. Definitely a Must Watch!", read another tweet.

Sharing a small clip from the theatre, another user tweeted, "Watched Zwigato's First Day First Show. What a beautiful movie I got emotional when Manas was Suspended. This is a really Heart Touching Story. You have done wonderful work Kappu! Loved your performance."

Zwigato clashes with the pan-India action thriller Kabzaa, Rani Mukerji's Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, and the Hollywood film Shazam! Fury of the Gods at the box office.

READ | Kabzaa Twitter review: Moviegoers slam Upendra, Kiccha Sudeep-starrer gangster drama, call it 'cheap version of KGF'

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Grammy Awards 2023: From Taylor Swift to Cardi B, singers who rocked their red carpet looks, see pics
Discover 5 surprising health benefits of blueberries: From boosting brain function to fighting inflammation and more
Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Bobby Deol attend Zee Cine Awards 2023
Mouni Roy flaunts her toned body in pink bikini top, see PICS
Shah Rukh, Salman Khan to Deepika Padukone, here's how much top Bollywood celebs charge to perform at private parties
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Covid-19: 796 fresh infections reported, active cases more than 5000 after 109 days
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.