Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Twitter review: 'Scene-stealer' Sara Ali Khan, 'relatable family entertainer' impresses netizens

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's latest romantic comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has impressed masses.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 04:36 PM IST

A poster of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan teamed up for Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The film, their charismatic on-screen chemistry is loved by the audience. The movie opened to positive reviews from the audience and netizens have shared their application for the film on Twitter. 

Here are the reactions

Helmed by Laxman Utekar, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke stars Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan along with Inaamulhaq, Sharib Hashmi, Rakesh Bedi and Sushmita Mukherjee in key roles. The film takes a slice-of-life approach to a real-world issue. The movie revolves around the story of a middle-class couple Kappu and Saumya who in a bid of buying a house, plans to get divorced so that Saumya can have it for cheap under a government scheme but it all comes crashing down to their head after their families get to know about their fake-real divorce. 

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is Laxman's next film after highly-acclaimed Mimi. Before that, he directed Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the super-hit family comedy, Lukka Chuppi. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in the movie Sam Bahadur wherein he will be essaying the role of the late Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the movie also stars Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra in key roles. 

Sara Ali Khan, on the other hand, will be next seen in Anurag Basu’s directional Metro...In Dino where she will share the screen with Aditya Roy Kapur. The movie also stars Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta and Ali Fazal in key roles and is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 8.

