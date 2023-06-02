Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Twitter review: 'Scene-stealer' Sara Ali Khan, 'relatable family entertainer' impresses netizens

A poster of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan teamed up for Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The film, their charismatic on-screen chemistry is loved by the audience. The movie opened to positive reviews from the audience and netizens have shared their application for the film on Twitter.

Here are the reactions

#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke is a typical #LaxmanUtekar film, wholesome family entertainer, #VickyKaushal has played his part with perfection, #SaraAliKhan is back in form post #kedarnath….



Fun Filled, engaging and a solid time pass material with some excellent songs…. June 2, 2023

#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke quick review

Its an emotional joyride film with some flaws.

First half me thode bahot comic punches hai.... whereas second half will make you real emotional in some scnes..

Songs bore nahi karte....but kuch kuch actors ka scnes overdramatic lagta hai..

— Aayush Pandeya (@AayushPandeya4) June 2, 2023

#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke Is a Complete Banter with comedy A perfect comedy movie Vicky and Sara nailed the comedy scenes and family entertaining it is a normal family story loved it totally#VickyKaushal #SaraAliKhan — (@shivin_desire) June 2, 2023

#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke is a sweet, simple and relevant story with brilliant performances by the its actors. Each and every actor from the movie did an excellent job that you will never feel bored. Music is heart touching and lead pair’s chemistry #SaraAliKhan #VickyKaushal pic.twitter.com/w7WrwQLILk — (@KartikKiMeera) June 2, 2023

#SaraAliKhan as Soumya is beautiful, graceful and super strong. Her acting touched my heart. For me her best performance till date. How fine and effortless her acting was in the movie. She is differently a reason behind this movie a worth watching for. #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke pic.twitter.com/8CkfVtKFIt — (@KartikKiMeera) June 2, 2023

The complete touch of an Indori has been shown Vicky completely nailed being a normal person of an Indore and it's feels so nice by seeing a movie of your own city the language the banters and everything for so touched and every character nailed it #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke — (@shivin_desire) June 2, 2023

Movie: Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Rating:

Review: ENTERTAINING

A Family entertainer filled with laughter, emotions, & drama

Vicky Kaushal & Sara Ali Khan's camaraderie is amazing #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke #VickyKaushal #SaraAliKhan #LaxmanUtekar #ZHZBhttps://t.co/InTt05qWlr — Praneet Samaiya (@praneetsamaiya) June 2, 2023

Helmed by Laxman Utekar, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke stars Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan along with Inaamulhaq, Sharib Hashmi, Rakesh Bedi and Sushmita Mukherjee in key roles. The film takes a slice-of-life approach to a real-world issue. The movie revolves around the story of a middle-class couple Kappu and Saumya who in a bid of buying a house, plans to get divorced so that Saumya can have it for cheap under a government scheme but it all comes crashing down to their head after their families get to know about their fake-real divorce.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is Laxman's next film after highly-acclaimed Mimi. Before that, he directed Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the super-hit family comedy, Lukka Chuppi. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in the movie Sam Bahadur wherein he will be essaying the role of the late Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the movie also stars Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra in key roles.

Sara Ali Khan, on the other hand, will be next seen in Anurag Basu’s directional Metro...In Dino where she will share the screen with Aditya Roy Kapur. The movie also stars Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta and Ali Fazal in key roles and is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 8.