Zara Hatke Zara Bachke box office collection day 4: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan film stays steady, earns Rs 4.14 crore

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke/File photo

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's romantic comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bachke was released in the theatres on Friday, June 2, and surprised the audiences and trade pundits by raking in Rs 22.59 crore in its opening weekend and continues to maintain its momentum on its first Monday adding Rs 4.14 crore to its earnings taking the total four-day collection to Rs 26.73 crore.

Sharing the official numbers on his social media, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke keeps its investors smiling on the crucial Day 4 [Mon]. The strong grip on a working day - after the weekend - indicates the wholehearted acceptance for the film. Fri 5.49 cr, Sat 7.20 cr, Sun 9.90 cr, Mon 4.14 cr. Total: ₹ 26.73 cr. #India biz. Mass pockets/single screens are super-strong. National chains are rock-steady too [weekday rates]. Decline on Mon [vis-à-vis Fri] is mere 24.59%, which is excellent."

He further added that Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan-starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke earned Rs 2.38 crore on Monday from the three national cinema chains namely PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis as he continued, "National chains Fri: 3.35 cr Sat: 4.55 cr Sun: 5.78 cr Mon: 2.38 cr".

Directed by Laxman Utekar of Luka Chuppi and Mimi fame and produced by Jio Studios and Maddock Films, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke also features Inaamulhaq, Sushmita Mukherjee, Neeraj Sood, Rakesh Bedi, Akash Khurana, Kanupriya Pandit, and Sharib Hashmi in key supporting roles.

The DNA review for the film read, "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is entertaining in parts and frustrating in others. It takes a strong premise and some strong performers but never fully utilises either. The film sags, drags, and crawls towards the end when the melodrama overpowers the narrative, stretching it longer than it should be. But it is watchable, even it largely for Vicky’s performance and the simpleness of the plot."



