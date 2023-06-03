Search icon
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: KRK calls Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan-starrer 'torture of 3 hours', dubs it 'gareebon ki film'

Kamaal R Khan aka KRK has also demanded that Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's Zara Hatke Zare Bachke should get banned in Madhya Pradesh. Read on to know why.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 09:51 AM IST

Starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan as Kapil and Somya in the lead roles, the romantic-comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has released in the theatres this Friday, June 2. The film has received average reviews and has taken a decent opening of Rs 6 crore, as per the early estimates shared by the entertainment tracking website Sacnilk.com.

The self-proclaimed critic KRK aka Kamaal R Khan took to his Twitter and shared his review of the film. "Finally watched #ZHZB and what a crap film. It’s a torture of 3 hours. It’s total waste of time and money. The film is so poor that every scene is irritating. This Greebon Ki Film will be streaming free on JIO after few days, then why did they release it in the theatre? Kallu Bhai and Sara have done full over acting. Director is clueless. 1* from me", his tweet read.

In another tweet, he asked Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan should ban Zara Hatke Zara Bachke as it shows his state in a bad light. KRK wrote, "Film #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke is showing that government officers of MP govt are corrupt and they are giving govt scheme’s house to ineligible people after taking bribe. Therefore CM @ChouhanShivraj Ji should ban such film, which is accusing his government and central govt also." He further added, "Even #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke is showing that everybody is Badtameez in MP, whether he is educated or uneducated, lawyer, judge or security guard. So I believe that state government should ban this film immediately."

Directed by Laxman Utekar of Luka Chuppi and Mimi fame and produced by Jio Studios and Maddock Films, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke arrives in theatres on June 2. Inaamulhaq, Sushmita Mukherjee, Neeraj Sood, Rakesh Bedi, and Sharib Hashmi feature in key supporting roles.

READ | Zara Hatke Zara Bachke movie review: Vicky Kaushal tries, Sara Ali Khan fumbles, and the film struggles to entertain

