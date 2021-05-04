YRF head honcho Aditya Chopra to vaccinate entire Hindi film industry workers, here's all you need to know

Yash Raj Films (YRF) head honcho Aditya Chopra has come forward as a grand gesture to help the daily workers of the Hindi film industry. The ace filmmaker will be vaccinating the workers of the entire film industry and even urged the Maharashtra Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray, to allow the company to purchase 60,000 COVID-19 vaccines and take care of all the expenses related to the immunisation programme for these workers.

The letter sent by YRF to the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) read as "With the film industry going through an unprecedented time, there is an urgent need to restart at the earliest so that thousands of workers can start earning their livelihood again and protect their families. Through The Yash Chopra Foundation, Yash Raj Films would like to offer its support in this regard. We have sent a request to the Honourable Chief Minister of Maharashtra to allocate and allow us to purchase COVID-19 vaccines for 30,000 registered workers, who are members of the film industry's federation in Mumbai at the earliest."

It further read as "The Yash Chopra Foundation will bear all other costs too associated with vaccinating the workers such as raising awareness, transportation of workers & setting up of all the required infrastructure for the immunisation programme. We hope our kind request is approved which will enable our members to be safe and also get them back to work at the earliest."

Aditya Chopra and his team are leaving no stone unturned in helping people fight against the coronavirus pandemic.