Twitter
Headlines

'Main nanga hokar...': Elvish Yadav reacts angrily after media questions his involvement in snake venom case

Who was Ameer Balaj Tipu, young gangster shot dead at a wedding?

World's most powerful list released, India is at...

Yodha teaser: Sidharth Malhotra leads rescue mission with Disha Patani, Raashii Khanna, fights hijackers mid-air

Meet DU grad who became IAS officer in her first attempt, cracked UPSC exam at 22, is now posted at...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

'Main nanga hokar...': Elvish Yadav reacts angrily after media questions his involvement in snake venom case

Who was Ameer Balaj Tipu, young gangster shot dead at a wedding?

Harmful effects of chewing gum

10 signs you are not eating enough protein

8 foods to avoid during pregnancy

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Chaubey, Anurag Kashyap attend Killer Soup screening

In pics: Orry attends Nandita Mahtani's fashion show, enjoys afterparty with Sunny Leone, Sussanne Khan, Alizeh

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare reception: Aamir Khan poses with family; Kartik Aaryan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini arrive in style`

EAM S Jaishankar's ‘Smart’ Reply On India-Russia Relations Leaves Antony Blinken Smiling In Munich

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4 Highlights: Jaiswal, Jadeja Shine As India Beat England By 434 Runs

Watch! IAF's Rafale Roars Through The Sky Of Pokhran | Exercise Vayu Shakti-24

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

Yodha teaser: Sidharth Malhotra leads rescue mission with Disha Patani, Raashii Khanna, fights hijackers mid-air

Ram Charan to share screen space with Janhvi Kapoor in Buchi Babu Sana's next, confirms Boney Kapoor

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Yodha teaser: Sidharth Malhotra leads rescue mission with Disha Patani, Raashii Khanna, fights hijackers mid-air

Sidharth Malhotra is back in uniform to save the passengers on a hijacked plane.

article-main

Riya Sharma

Updated: Feb 19, 2024, 02:28 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After impressing everyone with his performance in Shershaah, Sidharth Malhotra is back in action to entertain the audience with his upcoming movie Yodha. the makers of the film recently revealed the teaser of the film leaving fans thrilled with the action-packed sequence. 

On Monday, Karan Johar took to his Instagram and sharing the video, the filmmaker wrote, "The sky’s the limit and he’s about to cross them all. Landing straight to your screens with a BANG! #YodhaTeaser OUT NOW!#Yodha in cinemas March 15.” The one-minute-long teaser gave a glimpse of Sidharth Malhotra fighting hijackers and mid-air to rescue passengers on an Air India flight. The action-packed teaser also shows Sidharth bashing up people inside what appears to be the Parliament and wearing a uniform, going all guns blazing. The video also gave a glimpse of Disha Patani as an air hostess, Raashii Khanna as what looks like an aviation officer. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Netizens shared their excitement after watching the action-packed teaser of Karan Johar's film. One of the comments read, "blockbuster loading." Another wrote, "Sidharth looks so hot being back in action." Another comment read, 'Another Bollywood banger." While some praised the teaser, others called the concept of the movie 'stale'. One of the comments read, "The hijacking concept is getting stale, sell it to OTT before it gets too late." Another user wrote, "its disaster, same concept again." 

Talking about Yodha, Sidharth Malhotra earlier said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "As an artist, you would want to work on scripts that bring out the best in you. This truly unveiled a newer version of me, which I am very thankful for. The amount of love I have received from audiences and fans is magical. I can't wait to showcase what Yodha has for them." Helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the film is all set to hit the theatres on March 15, 2024.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This controversial film saw 34 court cases, lead actress was harassed, still had long queues for tickets, earned...

Gautam Adani wins Rs 30000 crore project, places bid higher than this multinational company

Sanya Malhotra 'can't believe' her Dangal co-star Suhani Bhatnagar passed away: 'There was no...'

ED summons case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appears before court via video conferencing, next hearing on March 16

Meet man who was gifted Rs 1500 crore house by Mukesh Ambani, not a CEO, brain behind...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Chaubey, Anurag Kashyap attend Killer Soup screening

In pics: Orry attends Nandita Mahtani's fashion show, enjoys afterparty with Sunny Leone, Sussanne Khan, Alizeh

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare reception: Aamir Khan poses with family; Kartik Aaryan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini arrive in style`

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill takes social media by storm with her dreamy look in black saree, fans call her ‘golden diva’

In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE