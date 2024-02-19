Yodha teaser: Sidharth Malhotra leads rescue mission with Disha Patani, Raashii Khanna, fights hijackers mid-air

Sidharth Malhotra is back in uniform to save the passengers on a hijacked plane.

After impressing everyone with his performance in Shershaah, Sidharth Malhotra is back in action to entertain the audience with his upcoming movie Yodha. the makers of the film recently revealed the teaser of the film leaving fans thrilled with the action-packed sequence.

On Monday, Karan Johar took to his Instagram and sharing the video, the filmmaker wrote, "The sky’s the limit and he’s about to cross them all. Landing straight to your screens with a BANG! #YodhaTeaser OUT NOW!#Yodha in cinemas March 15.” The one-minute-long teaser gave a glimpse of Sidharth Malhotra fighting hijackers and mid-air to rescue passengers on an Air India flight. The action-packed teaser also shows Sidharth bashing up people inside what appears to be the Parliament and wearing a uniform, going all guns blazing. The video also gave a glimpse of Disha Patani as an air hostess, Raashii Khanna as what looks like an aviation officer.

Netizens shared their excitement after watching the action-packed teaser of Karan Johar's film. One of the comments read, "blockbuster loading." Another wrote, "Sidharth looks so hot being back in action." Another comment read, 'Another Bollywood banger." While some praised the teaser, others called the concept of the movie 'stale'. One of the comments read, "The hijacking concept is getting stale, sell it to OTT before it gets too late." Another user wrote, "its disaster, same concept again."

Talking about Yodha, Sidharth Malhotra earlier said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "As an artist, you would want to work on scripts that bring out the best in you. This truly unveiled a newer version of me, which I am very thankful for. The amount of love I have received from audiences and fans is magical. I can't wait to showcase what Yodha has for them." Helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the film is all set to hit the theatres on March 15, 2024.