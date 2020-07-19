Headlines

Would have worked with Salman or Aamir Khan if I wanted money or fame: Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut spoke about bullying and nepotism in Bollywood

Amit Ramsay

Updated: Jul 19, 2020, 09:29 PM IST

In a recent interview, Kangana Ranaut exposed a lot of ugly truths about Bollywood's A-listers and their attitude towards outsiders while speaking about Sushant Singh Rajput's sad demise. She came forward to talk about the support she got from Sushant when no one else had her back. She said in the interview "he must've gotten scared seeing how they humilated me at IIFA, London."

While Bollywood's nepotism racket has now been exposed to the larger public, there is still no discourse on how their awards functions are a big scam to scratch each other's back. Kangana opened up a discussion about the unfair practice of baseless nomination and selection without merit. She acknowledged that Deepika Padukone atleast had the sense to not accept the award when she got it for 'Happy New Year', stating that 'Queen's performance was better, but Alia Bhatt had no shame accepting an main lead award for a 10-minute role for 'Gully Boy'.

In a rather fiesty discussion, she claimed that Mahesh Bhatt has never been her mentor, and instead it was Anurag Basu who found her. She talked about how her choice of films was always based on the strength of a script and said, "If I wanted money and fame, I would have worked with Salman and Aamir (Khan). By doing this I am making more enemies than friends."

We all have heard about the witch hunt that was initiated against Kangana a few years ago where she was disrespected as an individual and a woman. Talking about those tough times she recalled how afraid she was. "I was afraid initially Bajendra call me chudail, a sex addict and a drug addict, tried cutting me off financially and from getting any work," remembered Kangana.

In a bold move to call out even the contemporary outsider actors like Swara Bhasker and Taapsee Pannu, she revealed how they defended nepotism and were constantly buttering people but still don't get big offers. Whereas Sushant's downfall was caused by these Bollywood bigwig mafias who suppressed him because he had self respect and wouldn't suck up to them.

"The film 'Drive' pulled him down and destroyed his career and I refuse to believe that Karan Johar had no ability to release the film", she said. In an urgent call to action, she says that there should be police complaints filed against Mahesh Bhatt and Karan Johar.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali chased Sushant Singh Rajput for two films for five years, but YRF didn't allow it, so Kangana raises the question of why Sushant wasn't compensated. Kangana said she was ready for a panel discussion with exhibitors and produces on this topic as this is not a battle.

"A boy has committed suicide due to bullying and people who are standing for him are being summoned" she added, adding that Karan Johar hosts a gossip show and the reason why he gets trps is because there is an audience for lynching of outsiders. She also mentioned that Karan Johar has not struggled, stating, "He got his own studio and at the age of 24 Shahrukh Khan and Kajol were his first actors."

"This is not my fight I am fighting so that society which has no voice currently," Kangana exclaimed. "At the end of my career I want to look back and think ok that I did what I could," she signed off.

 

(Copy as received by Zee Media Bureau)

