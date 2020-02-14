'Wish I could romance you in every film': Aamir Khan unveils Kareena Kapoor Khan's first look from 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Aamir Khan took to his social media pages and unveiled Kareena Kapoor Khan's first look from 'Laal Singh Chaddha' on the occasion of Valentine's Day.

On the occasion of Valentine's Day, Aamir Khan finally unveiled the first look of the female lead of Laal Singh Chaddha. Yes, we are talking about Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is paired opposite Aamir in his upcoming and most-awaited film. In the first look, Bebo looks simply the best with minimal yet intense expression and hugging Aamir's character who is donning a turban. Kareena is seen in traditional yellow attire with a red bindi.

Aamir posted the first look of Kareena on his social media pages with a lyric from Laal Singh Chaddha and added it with a flirty caption too. It read as "पा लेने की बेचैनी, और खो देने का डर... बस इतना सा है, ज़िंदगी का सफर। #HappyValentinesDay Kareena. I wish I could romance you in every film... comes naturally to me ;-) Love. a."

Check out the first look below:

With Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir and Kareena reunite on the big screen after eight years as they were last seen together in Talaash: The Answer Lies Within released in 2012.

Earlier during an interaction, Kareena revealed that for the first time she auditioned for the role before signing Laal Singh Chaddha. She stated, "I wouldn’t have agreed to do this for anyone except Aamir. He is a genius, and he would want to do the best for his film. If he asked me to audition, it is only because he knew I was perfect for the part. But he wanted to be sure of what he was seeing in me. There’s a science to that decision."

Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is releasing in Christmas 2020.