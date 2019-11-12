Who says exes can't be cordial? Lara Dutta promotes former boyfriend Kelly Dorji's book 'The Hidden Rainbow'

Lara Dutta Bhupathi is happily married to Mahesh Bhupathi and the couple has a daughter named Saira. They have been married for almost nine years. But many years before being in a relationship with Bhupathi, Lara dated former model Kelly Dorji for nine years. Looking at their relationship many felt that they are soulmates and will be together forever. However, they ended their relationship and moved on with their lives.

But who said exes can't be cordial? Today, Lara took to her Instagram page and promoted Kelly's new spiritual book named The Hidden Rainbow. She shared the book and captioned it stating, "Can’t wait to get started!!. Congratulations @manfrombhutan !! Now I know what everyone in my family is getting for Christmas!. Especially since it’s available on @amazondotin !! #tashidelek"

Check it out below:

That's sweet!

Earlier, while talking about Kelly, Lara had said, "He (Kelly) is one of the most stable and secure men you could ever get. People tell me that any boyfriend of mine would die a thousand deaths every minute because of the kind of lifestyle I lead."

It was reported that things turned ugly when Lara started dating Kelly's friend Dino Morea post their breakup. Talking about the whole controversy, Kelly had earlier told DNA After Hrs, "One would think that having to turn around thrice to see what’s hurting you in the back would put anyone off! Let me also say, that if you have to sound correct, Lara took away my old friend Dino from me. I cannot comment on the meaninglessness of nine years because, in so many years, one must cease to see the other as an angel and rather the human side of us, be not just acknowledged, but suddenly dealt with without judgment."