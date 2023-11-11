Headlines

Diwali 2023: Here is a style guide to amp up your ethnic look this Deepavali

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 Deals: Get the best sleep on these branded mattresses

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Beautiful swings to enhance your outdoor space

World Cup 2023: What happens if India’s semi-final match is washed out due to rain?

Earthquake of magnitude 2.6 hits Delhi-NCR

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Diwali 2023: Here is a style guide to amp up your ethnic look this Deepavali

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 Deals: Get the best sleep on these branded mattresses

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Beautiful swings to enhance your outdoor space

10 last-minute Diwali gift ideas for family, friends

Great cricketers who never scored century in ODI World Cup

8 incredible herbs to boost your lung health

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

Who is Amritpal Singh Bindra? Film producer whose Diwali bash was attended by Salman, SRK, Katrina; his net worth is...

Most annoying in Bigg Boss 17 this week: Aishwarya Sharma disrespecting husband Neil Bhatt, picking up unnecessary fight

Worst Bollywood film of 2023 has IMDB rating of 2, actors didn't even promote it; sold only 500 tickets across India

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Who is Amritpal Singh Bindra? Film producer whose Diwali bash was attended by Salman, SRK, Katrina; his net worth is...

Here's all you need to know about the filmmaker Amritpal Singh Bindra whose Diwali bash was attended by Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif among other Bollywood stars

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 11, 2023, 03:57 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

From Manish Malhotra, and Ekta Kapoor to Amritpal Singh Bindra, a number of Bollywood celebrities host grand Diwali parties that are attended by B-town stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and more. 

Recently, producer and writer Amritpal Singh Bindra hosted a lavish Diwali party for the B-town celebs. Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani-Siddharth Malhotra, Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, and others were seen attending the party. 

Who is Amritpal Singh Bindra?

Amritpal Singh Bindra is a producer-writer who is best known for films like Maja Ma, series like Bandish Bandits, and more. Amritpal has a postgraduate degree in Fine Arts from New York Film Academy and has had sound experience working in various aspects of filmmaking. 

Worked in Hollywood 

He started his journey with 20th Century Fox in Los Angeles, working as a Development Executive in the Story Department. He then worked with Fox International Productions in their Marketing and Distribution departments on popular Hollywood movies like Avatar, Chronicles of Narnia & Love and Other Drugs. 

Worked as Assistant Director 

After returning to India, Amritpal Singh Bindra worked as an assistant director on films like No One Killed Jessica and Barfi. While working on Barfi, he met Anand Tiwari and founded their production company Still and Still Media Collectives in 2013. 

He has also directed and produced the critically acclaimed web series Chukyagiri for ARRE and co-produced Still and Still’s first feature film, Love Per Square Foot, a Netflix Original, with Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP. The film starred Vicky Kaushal, Angira Dhar, Supriya Pathak, Ratna Pathak Shah and more. 

Amritpal Singh Bindra’s Diwali parties

The filmmaker reportedly has a net worth in crores and is known for hosting lavish Diwali party every year which is attended by big Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and more.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Karan Johar refused to talk to this actress after she asked same fees as Shah Rukh Khan, personal tragedy reunited them

Diwali 2023: Here is a style guide to amp up your ethnic look this Deepavali

SA vs AFG ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Ahmedabad

Virender Sehwag's epic 'Pakistan Zindabhaag' dig at Babar Azam's Pakistan nearly out of semis race

How Elon Musk's Starlink is becoming a threat to Mukesh Ambani and Sunil Mittal?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE