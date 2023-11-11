Who is Amritpal Singh Bindra? Film producer whose Diwali bash was attended by Salman, SRK, Katrina; his net worth is...

Here's all you need to know about the filmmaker Amritpal Singh Bindra whose Diwali bash was attended by Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif among other Bollywood stars

Recently, producer and writer Amritpal Singh Bindra hosted a lavish Diwali party for the B-town celebs. Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani-Siddharth Malhotra, Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, and others were seen attending the party.

Who is Amritpal Singh Bindra?

Amritpal Singh Bindra is a producer-writer who is best known for films like Maja Ma, series like Bandish Bandits, and more. Amritpal has a postgraduate degree in Fine Arts from New York Film Academy and has had sound experience working in various aspects of filmmaking.

Worked in Hollywood

He started his journey with 20th Century Fox in Los Angeles, working as a Development Executive in the Story Department. He then worked with Fox International Productions in their Marketing and Distribution departments on popular Hollywood movies like Avatar, Chronicles of Narnia & Love and Other Drugs.

Worked as Assistant Director

After returning to India, Amritpal Singh Bindra worked as an assistant director on films like No One Killed Jessica and Barfi. While working on Barfi, he met Anand Tiwari and founded their production company Still and Still Media Collectives in 2013.

He has also directed and produced the critically acclaimed web series Chukyagiri for ARRE and co-produced Still and Still’s first feature film, Love Per Square Foot, a Netflix Original, with Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP. The film starred Vicky Kaushal, Angira Dhar, Supriya Pathak, Ratna Pathak Shah and more.

Amritpal Singh Bindra’s Diwali parties

The filmmaker reportedly has a net worth in crores and is known for hosting lavish Diwali party every year which is attended by big Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and more.