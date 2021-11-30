'It's not a joke: When Ranbir Kapoor got angry at Anushka Sharma for slapping him - WATCH

Anushka Sharma has been making headlines for her sweet social media exchanges with her husband, star cricketer Virat Kohli. Recently, when Virat shared a romantic photo with Anushka with a heartwarming caption that read, "With you by my side, I am at home anywhere", it won the hearts of the netizens and left the couple's fans gushing over the duo. On the other hand, when Anushka dropped a photo looking smoking hot in a red one-shoulder gown, Virat couldn't stop himself from leaving heart emojis in the comments section.

And while Anushka often makes it to the news for her social media photos and videos, a throwback video clip of the actress has been going viral on the internet.

In the video clip featuring Anushka and her co-star in Karan Johar's directorial, 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', Ranbir Kapoor, the two stars are seen indulging in a fight. Well, sort of! About what? Read on...

If you have watched 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', you might be able to recall the scene between Ranbir Kapoor (Ayan) and Anushka Sharma (Alizeh) wherein Ayan's girlfriend Lisa Haydon and Alizeh's boyfriend Imran Abbas are caught making out in the toilet. In the scene, Ayan is seen crying his heart out over Lisa's infidelity and instead of consoling Ayan, Alizeh slaps him hard to stop him from overreacting.

Now, this is the particular scene over which Anushka and Ranbir had a little verbal clash in the video.

Not many know that Anushka had actually whacked Ranbir several times before giving the right take. And despite the two being thorough professionals and sharing a bond of friendship, those slaps left Ranbir upset and fuming on the sets. In the BTS video shared by the makers of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Anushka and Ranbir can be seen indulging in an argument of sorts where Ranbir tells Anushka, "There's a limit to it." He also adds, "It's not a joke."

An annoyed Anushka is seen asking Ranbir rhetorically if she did it on purpose! Ranbir then reiterates that he had asked her not to slap him hard. The two get into an argument and after a heated conversation, Anushka asks Ranbir if he was really upset and the latter replies in the affirmative. Then, Anushka is seen apologising to Ranbir and putting an end to the argument.

"She whacked me once, she whacked me twice. Because she is a very organic actor you know. She is someone who is really in the moment and she wants to give a very true performance. So she whacked me again," Ranbir is heard saying in the video.

Watch the video here:



Meanwhile, on the work front, while Ranbir Kapoor has several projects such as 'Brahmastra' and 'Shemshera' in his kitty, Anushka is yet to announce her next film.