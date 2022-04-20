What is the meaning of Dunki, the Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani film

Dunki-SRK-Rajkumar Hirani | PR handout

The fans of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani have reason to be excited as their first collaborative film 'Dunki' is to be released on December 22, 2023. This is the first time SRK is playing a protagonist in Hirani's film. Earlier the filmmaker has delivered blockbusters with superstars like Aamir Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir Kapoor among others.

The makers released a small witty video on social media to make the announcement.

While the announcement sure has left fans excited, it has also piqued their curiosity as to what is the subject of the film!

As we all know that Rajkumar Hirani's films always carry a social message. Seems like his first collaboration with SRK won't be any different. As per a 2021 report in Peeping Moon, Dunki is a social drama based on 'Donkey Flight', a border immigration issue.

What is Donkey Flight? Well, Donkey Flight is referred to as the illegal method, a backdoor route adopted by immigrants to enter a foreign country via multiple stops in other countries after years of failing to enter the target country via legitimate means.

READ: Dunki: Taapsee Pannu quotes Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani's famous dialogues after film's announcement

"Donkey flight is referred to as the illegal method of entering a foreign country via multiple stops in other countries. It's a popular method adopted by thousands of youngsters every year after they fail to enter the target country via legitimate means. Hirani's film deals with this wide subject in his trademark style with a narrative filled with emotional as well as light-hearted moments. It's a story of a Punjabi guy and his arduous journey of immigration to Canada," a source was quoted telling the portal.

Even at the end of the announcement video when the title of the movie is revealed, a large number of people are shown walking in a desert, apparently trying to cross a border as a plane is seen flying above them. The visual gives a hint that the film is based on Donkey Flight.

Meanwhile, talking about the collaboration Hirani said, "Through the course of my career Shah Rukh Khan has always been on my wish list and after trying to collaborate several times in the past, we were finally destined to have Dunki mark our partnership. The energy, charisma, humour and charm that he brings to a film is unparalleled and I look forward to bringing that magic to the big screen."

Adding to that SRK said, "Raj Kumar Hirani is one of the finest filmmakers of this generation, we have always spoken about working together and I am extremely happy we are finally doing it with Dunki. We have just started shooting this month and I am cherishing every moment of it. Raju ke liye main Donkey, Monkey...kuch bhi ban sakta hoon!"

The film is written by Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijaat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon. The film is JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation.

As Taapsee is playing a pivotal part opposite SRK in the film, she said, "I am beyond excited to embark on this journey and be a part of this very special film. It`s my first time working with Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan, two people who I deeply respect and admire."

The first schedule of the film on floors this April and the next schedule being shot extensively in Punjab.