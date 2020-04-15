'We should not over-read and overthink': Karisma Kapoor's advice on spending time in lockdown

Karisma Kapoor is staying with her children and pet canine during the lockdown. She has been urging fans on her Instagram page to stay safe and be at home during this pandemic of coronavirus. Earlier during an interaction with Vogue India, Karisma revealed her lockdown activities stating, "Apart from spending time with family and doing a bit of exercising, I just came across some old books that I had lying around and I decided to read."

Now, while talking to HT Cafe, Lolo spoke about social distancing by saying, "It is indeed a difficult time for everyone around the globe. But I am trying to look on the positive side. Before the lockdown started, I was busy with the promotions of Mentalhood for the last two months. So this has been a nice downtime for me at home with my family. People may feel bored at home, but you are doing a good deed by staying at home. So don’t feel bad."

She also said that she is offline from social media most of the time during the day. Karisma further shared, "We should not over-read and overthink. It is difficult to do that at such a time but we need to find the right balance."

Talking about taking up reading, the Dil To Pagal Hai actor added while interacting with Vogue India, "Frankly I don’t get that much time to catch up on reading, so I’m trying to use this lockdown to do that, and also at the same time do a little bit of soul searching."