Watch: Shah Rukh Khan opens up on why he lost Rajkumar Hirani's Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots, says 'hum dono ek dusre ke liye…'

Shah Rukh Khan opened up about why he lost Rajkumar Hirani's iconic blockbusters Munna Bhai MBBS and 3 Idiots.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 02, 2023, 10:23 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani opened up about their failed attempts to collaborate during Munna Bhai MBBS and 3 Idiots and joked about the same. On Thursday, Shah Rukh Khan hosted a grand event in Mumbai to celebrate his 58th birthday with fans. 

Director Rajkumar Hirani and writer Abhijat Joshi also joined the event and shared the stage with SRK. After the celebration, Shah Rukh Khan spoke about his collaboration with Hirani for Dunki and even joked about losing Munna Bhai MBBS and 3 Idiots. For the unversed, before Sanjay Dutt, Shah Rukh Khan was approached for Munna Bhai (2003), but the actor refused the film. Similarly, during 3 Idiots, Rajkumar wanted to cast  SRK for Rancho, but the role went to Aamir Khan. 

At the event, Hirani joked about why Shah Rukh refused Munna Bhai and said, "Mujhe 2 saal lag gaye film institute se, tab tak yeh (Shah Rukh Khan) itne bade ban chuke they ki koi chance hi nahi tha ki mere saath kaam kare." Shah Rukh Khan instantly added, "Mere saath bhi aisa hua, jab Raju Munna Bhai mujhe kahani bata rahe they, mujhe laga 'naya director hai, kar hi lenga. Main bolunga '6 mahiney, 8 mahiney baad kar lenge'. Maine kaha 9 mahiney baad karenge, yeh chala gaya. Phir 3 Idiots ke liye aaya, maine kaha 'abhi bhi itna kya bada ho gaya hoga. Main aur bada ho gaya hoon. Jab yeh 3 Idiots ke baad chala gaye main samaj gaya ki inke saath chance nahi lete."

Here's the video

Shah Rukh Khan further said that during the Covid pandemic, when Hirani narrated the script, he didn't let him go. "Iss baar jab inhone Covid mein mujhe kahani sunai, maine inhe bubble mein pakad ke rakh liya. Maine kaha 'please iss baar mat jana. Yeh film mere saath banana. Dusre hero se bhi nahi milne diya maine Raju ko. Abhi bhi allow nahi kar raha ki kahi dal ne de kisi ko guest appeaence mein. So meri story yeh hai. Hum dono itne bade ho gaye ek dusre ke liye ki thoda time lag gaya. Ab humne badi pyaari aur chhoti si film banai hai jab hum itne bade ho gaye." Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki will release in cinemas on December 21, 2023.

