Watch: Salman Khan dancing with his mother Salma Khan on 'Cheap Thrills' show that he will always be a mama's boy

Salman Khan is totally a mama's boy and he leaves no stone unturned in showering love on his mom Salma Khan. The superstar takes her with him during international shoots like he recently did during Bharat's Malta schedule. Moreover, he also shares adorable moments with her on his social media pages which make one gush over them instantly. Salman has also added his mother's name as the producer during his film's credit roll.

Today, he just made netizens melt with love while sharing a video wherein he is seen dancing with his mother. Yes, Salman posted a video with Salma Ji, where both are dancing on Sia's popular 'Cheap Thrills' song. He doesn't leave his mom alone and like an adorable person that, she goes with the flow with her son and enjoys the dance to the fullest. Towards the end, Salma Ji just tells the person shooting the video to stop.

Salman captioned the post stating, "Mom is saying band karo yeh naach ganna.."

Check out the video below:

They do make for a cute mother-son duo!

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman has become the producer of couple based dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9 and even became a part of the first two episodes which premiered on July 19, 2019.

Talking about his films, Salman is currently shooting for Prabhudheva's Dabangg 3 alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Arbaaz Khan. The film is slated to release on December 20, 2019.

Salman also has Inshallah which is set to go on floors in the month of October this year. With this film, the superstar will be reuniting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after many years and romance Alia Bhatt for the first time.