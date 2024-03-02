Twitter
Watch: Rihanna poses with paparazzi, hugs cops before leaving India, fans call her, ‘more humble than Indian stars'

Rihanna wins hearts as she poses with paps and hugs cops before leaving Indian after her performance at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Mar 02, 2024, 10:54 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Rihanna poses with paps, cops before leaving India
Rihanna was recently seen performing for the first time in India at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations. the pop star set the stage on fire with her performance and is now headed back from India. At the airport, the popstar won hearts with her sweet gesture towards paparazzi and cops. 

On Saturday, Rihanna took the early morning flight back to home after lighting up Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash with her electrifying performance. As she was headed back, Rihanna posed with the paparazzi and also shared her experience performing in India. 

In a clip, Rihanna was seen getting out of her car. As the paparazzi asked her if she loved India, the singer said, "I love India." When asked about the show, she said, "The show was the best. I haven't done a real show in eight years. So, I wanna come back."

In another clip, Rihanna was seen holding two female cops' hands and later she also called all the cops forward for a group photo and was seen hugging the cops and thanking them for her security. As she reached the airport, Rihanna was seen holding a painting in her hand which had "Thank You" written on it which she received from the Ambanis. 

Netizens were impressed with Rihanna's humble nature and showered love in the comment section. One of the comments read, "better than Indian stars." Another wrote, "she is so humble. Had it been a Bollywood star, he wouldn't even let them take a selfie." Another comment read, "Kajol and Jaya Bachchan should take lessons from her." Another wrote, "she is cool and at least doesn't have attitude like Indian actresses." 

Meanwhile, Rihanna performed her all-time hits, including Rude Boy, Pour it Up, Diamonds, Wild Things, and so on. The pop star looked absolutely stunning as she wore a fluorescent green bodycon dress for the performance and also gave a speech after her performance. Rihanna thanked Mukesh Ambani for inviting her to his son's pre-wedding event and said, "Thanks to the Ambani family, I'm here tonight... In honor of Anant and Radhika’s wedding... Thank you for having me here. May God bless your union. I wish you all the best. Congratulations.” Rihanna reportedly received a whopping Rs 66 crore for performing at the pre-wedding event in Jamnagar.

