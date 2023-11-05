Watch: Ranbir Kapoor bows down to Arijit Singh at his concert, grooves to Channa Mereya

Bollywood
It was unexpected for fans to see Ranbir Kapoor at Arijit Singh’s concert, he was also seen bowing down to the singer on stage.
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, who is busy promoting his film Animal, surprised everyone when he appeared at Arijit Singh’s concert in Chandigarh on Saturday. He was seen grooving to his song Channa Mereya at the concert and the videos are going viral on social media.
Ranbir Kapoor and Arijit Singh— Shivaa..M#AnimalEra (@Shivaa__M) November 4, 2023
Two Legendary ARTISTS of their respective ARTS #RanbirKapoor #ArijitSingh #Animal #AnimalTheFilm @AnimalTheFilm @arijitsingh pic.twitter.com/ksNd4r0pK4
Channa Mereya | Arijit Singh & Ranbir Kapoor | Chandigarh Concert #arijitsingh #RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/Th3fRqexdH— ARIJITIAN FANS (@arijitianfans) November 4, 2023
here's the full video of Ranbir Kapoor entering onto the stage during Satranga by Arijit Singh, what a moment #RanbirKapoor #ArijitSingh #Satranga #Animal #AnimalTheFilm pic.twitter.com/EW6vjngxIF— (@RKs_Tilllast) November 4, 2023
Channa Mereya is literally made for Ranbir Kapoor #RanbirKapoor #ArijitSingh #Satranga #Animal #AnimalTheFilm pic.twitter.com/p8SSYJ3fiI— si (@RKs_Tilllast) November 4, 2023
