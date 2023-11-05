Headlines

Watch: Ranbir Kapoor bows down to Arijit Singh at his concert, grooves to Channa Mereya

Abhishek Kumar reacts in shock on seeing Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel together under one blanket

Meet India’s highest paid actor, charges Rs 250 crore per film, not Vijay, Prabhas, Shah Rukh, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun

Mukesh Ambani’s Jio World Plaza luxury mall designed by this Rs 2900 crore firm; know architectural details

ISRO Chief Somanath puts release of autobiography on hold after row over alleged critical remarks on Sivan

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Shark Tank India's newest shark, once sold cable TV, now worth over 12,800 crore and is the richest...

Watch: Ranbir Kapoor bows down to Arijit Singh at his concert, grooves to Channa Mereya

Abhishek Kumar reacts in shock on seeing Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel together under one blanket

8 animals that can regrow body parts

6 herbs to boost your kidney health

Kings whose empires stretched across modern-day Pakistan, Afghanistan

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

Israel-Hamas war update: Death toll continues to rise as heavy Israeli strikes pounds Gaza!

IND vs SA: India vs South Africa match preview, probable playing 11, head-to-head and predictions

Bigg Boss 17: 'You Exposed Your Entire Life On The Show', Salman Khan Lashes Out At Isha Malviya

Randeep Hooda recalls slipping into depression after his film Battle Of Saragarhi got shelved: ‘Mere parents toh mujhe…’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest photos spark patch-up rumours with Naga Chaitanya, netizens say 'she still has...'

Manasvi Mamgai claims contestants fear Munawar Faruqui, says Sunny Aryaa, Jigna Vora are underserving to stay in BB17

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Watch: Ranbir Kapoor bows down to Arijit Singh at his concert, grooves to Channa Mereya

It was unexpected for fans to see Ranbir Kapoor at Arijit Singh’s concert, he was also seen bowing down to the singer on stage.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 05, 2023, 01:03 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, who is busy promoting his film Animal, surprised everyone when he appeared at Arijit Singh’s concert in Chandigarh on Saturday. He was seen grooving to his song Channa Mereya at the concert and the videos are going viral on social media.

It was unexpected for fans to see Ranbir Kapoor at Arijit Singh’s concert, not only he danced there but he was also seen bowing down to the singer on stage. One of the fans shared the video and wrote, “Channa Mereya is literally made for Ranbir Kapoor.”

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet CEO who leads firm of India's youngest billionaire with net worth Rs 9152 crore, not from IIT, IIM, he is from...

ENG vs AUS ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Ahmedabad

Manasvi Mamgai claims contestants fear Munawar Faruqui, says Sunny Aryaa, Jigna Vora are underserving to stay in BB17

Who is Elvish Yadav? Bigg Boss winner, YouTuber; police says he supplied snake venom to rave parties, has an army of...

Explainer: Why do earthquakes occur? Know science behind the tremors

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

In pics: Parineeti Chopra celebrates first her Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha, shares lovable moments from vrat puja

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE