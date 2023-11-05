Watch: Ranbir Kapoor bows down to Arijit Singh at his concert, grooves to Channa Mereya

It was unexpected for fans to see Ranbir Kapoor at Arijit Singh’s concert, he was also seen bowing down to the singer on stage.

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, who is busy promoting his film Animal, surprised everyone when he appeared at Arijit Singh’s concert in Chandigarh on Saturday. He was seen grooving to his song Channa Mereya at the concert and the videos are going viral on social media.

It was unexpected for fans to see Ranbir Kapoor at Arijit Singh’s concert, not only he danced there but he was also seen bowing down to the singer on stage. One of the fans shared the video and wrote, “Channa Mereya is literally made for Ranbir Kapoor.”