Watch: Parineeti Chopra blushes as paps ask her about wedding rumours with Raghav Chadha

Amid dating rumours with AAP leader Raghav Chaddha, Parineeti Chopra was seen blushing and the video of her is going viral on social media. On Tuesday night, Parineeti was spotted at the airport in a black outfit.

On being asked about her wedding rumours, Parineeti starts smiling and blushing. Netizens reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, “Shakal batarhi h confirm h.” The second one said, “Pyaari sharma gyi.” The third one said, “Hasi to smjho chadda ne fasyaa hai.” The fourth one said, “Neta k sath reh k iski dressing b change ho gai..” The fifth one said, “Kabhi kabhi insaan ki khamoshi hi uske jawab hote hai.”

The sixth one said, “She was so bubbly and approachable and suddenly this transition to political attitude.” The seventh one said, “She’s doing touchwood by touching her hair.” The eighth one said, “etni payri smile se samj jao yr.”

Actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha recently sparked dating rumours after the duo was spotted hanging out in Mumbai. Their videos and pictures took social media by storm.

Amid the dating rumours, on Tuesday, Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjeev Arora took to his Twitter account and congratulated Raghav and Parineeti for their alleged "union". Taking to the microblogging site, Sanjeev wrote, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!! "Soon after he shared the tweet, fans shared their surprised reactions." Getting married or what?" a user wrote.

If reports are to be believed, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time now. Parineeti and Raghav also follow each other on Instagram. However, the two have not yet confirmed their relationship.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will be seen sharing screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in Chamkila. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. While Parineeti will be essaying the role of Amarjot, Diljit will be seen as Chamkila. Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot Kaur were assassinated on March 8, 1988, along with the members of their musical band. Raghav Chadha is a member of the Rajya Sabha from Punjab. (With inputs from ANI)

