Watch: Malaika Arora faces awkward moment as Ritesh Sidhwani holds her hand, netizens say 'thank God Arjun wasn’t...'

Ritesh Sidhwani holds Malaika Arora's hand

On Saturday, actress Malaika Arora attended a bash and while leaving from the venue, she had an awkward moment with producer Ritesh Sidhwani. In a video captured by the paparazzi, producer Ritesh Sidwani tried to hold Malaika's hand. Ritesh was busy having a phone call and he reached out for his wife Dolly's hand.

Sidwani confused Malaika’s hand for Dolly’s hand and tried to hold it. However, he soon realised his mistake, he reached out to Dolly to take her hand and continued walking towards the car. In the presence of cameras, the trio kept a straight face, but they broke into laughter in their car.

Here's the video

For the bash, Malaika wore a satin maxi dress for the night. She completed her look with an embellished clutch, a pair of brown block heels, and a layered bracelet. Soon after the video was uploaded, several users had a field day on social media. A user wrote, "Jan buz ke Kiya Aisa lagta hai (he did it purposely)." Another user wrote, "Galty say pakda lakin kuch der k liye dil garden garden hogaya (He might mistakenly hold her hand, but he had his moment)." A netizen joked, "Thank god Arjun wasn’t here."

A few days earlier, Malaika opened up about her wedding plans with Arjun Kapoor and said that he is ready to make home with the Half-Girlfriend actor. She also mentioned that she is at her most successful stage. While speaking to Bride Today, the actress wrote, “I think I am in my most productive and successful stage right now and wish to work this way for the next 30 years. I don’t want to become less active and wanna do so many things right now, I want to travel, and It would be lovely to make a family, my home with Arjun as I think both of us are ready.”