Watch: College pays tribute to Ranveer Singh on completing 9 years by modelling in his clothes

From Bittu to Murad, Ranveer Singh has come a long way. The actor who was considered to be just another actor on the block proved his worth and made a trademark like none other, through both his on-screen and off-screen persona. Not only is he a great husband, but also rocks any kind of fashion statement.

On the 10th of December, Ranveer completed 9 glorious years in the Hindi film industry! The much-loved superstar has given audiences some of the most iconic performances of the decade like Band Baaja Baarat, Lootera, Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Simmba, Gully Boy, etc.

The outsider has inspired the youth to dream big and chase their goals with a lot of passion, dedication, perseverance, and ambition. On his 9th year anniversary, a video of a college organizing a special fashion show as a tribute to Ranveer and all the characters that he has essayed on screen has gone viral.

Ranveer has been the biggest phenomenon of the decade and his popularity with the youth of the country is simply unparalleled. To mark the 9 years of his career, a college organized a fashion show in which kids dressed up as all the characters of his blockbusters! We can see and hear the college kids in frenzy as Simmba, Alauddin Khilji, Murad, Ram, Bajirao, Bittoo walk the ramp.

See it here:

All these characters have etched their place in the history of Indian cinema due to Ranveer's stellar acting and one can see the love that is poured on them as the students walk in dressed as these heroes! What a way to celebrate 9 years of Ranveer Singh!