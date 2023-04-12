Search icon
Watch: Aamir Khan challenges Jasprit Bumrah as pacer mocks Laal Singh Chaddha's box office failure

Aamir Khan is being seen with the Indian cricketers such as Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah in the Dream11 ads during the ongoing IPL 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 06:33 PM IST

Aamir Khan-Jasprit Bumrah/Dream11 YouTube screengrabs

Aamir Khan made a comeback to the big screen after four years in the much-awaited Laal Singh Chaddha last year. The Advait Chandan directorial, which was the official Hindi remake of multiple Oscar-winning Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump, received mixed responses from moviegoers and failed at the box office too with a domestic net collection of Rs 58.73 crore, as per Bollywood Hungama.

In a recent commercial for the fantasy sports platform Dream11, Aamir is seen with the Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah. It begins with the actor asking the pacer to bowl carefully as the former smashes 'bade bade hits' (big hits) with his bat. Bumrah then replies to him, "Itne hits maarte ho sir to Laal Singh ka kya hua (if you give so many hits, what happened to Laal Singh Chaddha)?". Khan then challenges him to meet him in the field. In another advertisement in the same series, Rohit Sharma also mocks the superstar for not attending award shows. 

Aamir is being lauded for sportingly taking jokes on himself in these ads. Famous photographer and producer Atul Kasbekar reacted to the ad on Twitter and wrote, "Quite enjoying the dream 11 adverts with #AamirKhan n various cricketers. To green-light scripts with self-deprecating humour is rare with most superstars. It actually ends up being a superpower. Endears one to an audience if u can take a joke on yourself. Well done", while another user tweeted, "The latest ad-series by Dream11 proves that why Aamir Khan is actually Mr. Perfect. Dude is taking jokes on his absence in Award Shows and even #LaalSinghChaddha's bad performance at the box office. Respect.".

A couple of days ago, Aamir reunited with his 3 Idiots co-star R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi to start the Dream11 ad campaign for the Indian Premier League 2023. The promotions were disguised as a build-up to the 3 Idiots sequel with other cast members Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani, Jaaved Jaaferi, Mona Singh, and Omi Vaidya sharing fun clips on social media.

READ | After Kareena Kapoor, Jaaved Jaaferi, Omi Vaidya and Mona Singh hint at 3 Idiots sequel, share their 'grievances'

