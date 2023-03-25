Search icon
After Kareena Kapoor, Jaaved Jaaferi, Omi Vaidya and Mona Singh hint at 3 Idiots sequel, share their 'grievances'

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 25, 2023, 04:16 PM IST

After Kareena Kapoor shared a video hinting at the sequel of 3 Idiots, now others have also shared a video adding to the rumors of the sequel. Javed Jaffery, Omi Vaidya, and Mona Singh share their ‘grievances’ at not being a part of the film’s sequel in a fun video.

While talking about the same photo of Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, and R Madhavan sitting at a press conference that Kareena Kapoor included in her video, Jaaved Jaaferi said, “Normally I don't do all this but I felt bad. Did you hear –I mean, see –  the latest news? They are making 3 Idiots part 2 without the original Rancho. You guys know right – I was the original Rancho. He (Aamir Khan) was Chote. We made the original together, so we should make the sequel together too. Mona darling, did you know about this?” The actor captioned the video, “Arre Kareena Kapoor Khan and Boman Irani ko nahi liya. Toh phir pakka Mona Singh ko bhi nahi liya hoga (They haven't taken Kareena Kapoor and Boman Irani. So, so they would not have picked Mona Singh either).”

Following this, Mona Singh too shared a video saying, “I was shooting with Aamir Khan sir for two years on Laal Singh Chaddha. he also didn't tell…When did they shoot it? No one called me. In the climax (of 3 Idiots) I gave birth to a child. I should have been there…This is very sad. I am upset. What ‘all is well'? All is clearly not well.” The actress was seen wondering what would chatur (Omi Vaidya) would have to say on this news and how would he feel hearing that he was not picked either.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mona Singh (@monajsingh)

It seems like Omi Vaidya has broken the chain finally as his video didn’t mention any of the characters from the movie. The actor shared a fun video holding his accent from the movie’s character (Chatur) and said, “What? They are doing the sequel without me? Yeh teeno idiots ne itna bada bawal kardia. Press conference without me, Boman, Kareena, Javed, me(These three idiots have done a blunder.) I mean let's be honest we all know why that movie did so well, am I right? There is no chamatkar(miracle) without Chatur. But you know what? I don’t care let them do the movie. I live in America and work in Hollywood. Congratulations guys, let's see how good your sequel is without silencer.”

The video of Omi Vaidya made fans even more curious as he didn’t pass it to anyone, unlike others. The fans are now eager to know whether the rumors of the sequel of the iconic movie 3 Idiots are true or not. 3 Idiots helmed by Rajkumar Hirani starred a super talented cast including Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, R Madhavan, Boman Irani, and Kareena Kapoor in leading roles, and Omi Vaidya, Ali Fazal, Jaaved Jaaferi and Mona Singh in significant roles. 

