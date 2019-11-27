'Walking together in the journey of life': Virat Kohli shares throwback photo with Anushka Sharma from Bhutan trip

After a successful first Pink Ball Test match, seems like Virat Kohli is missing the vacation he took during his birthday to Bhutan with wife and actor Anushka Sharma. The cute couple treated fans with photos from their trip much to their excitement. It showed how much they loved spending time with each other around nature and farm animals. Their photos were loved by their fans and have been waiting for them to share more.

A while back, Virat took to his Instagram page and shared a candid click with Anushka in which they are seen taking a walk downstairs near a cliff. Both are seen in their winter outfits enjoying the sunkissed mountains and greenery. Virat captioned the post stating, "Walking together in the journey of life with nothing But love @anushkasharma"

Check out the photo below:

Earlier Anushka had written about how much Virat and she love nature. The actor wrote, "Whoever knows Virat and me very closely, know that both of us live for such moments of genuine, simple & pure human connection. It fills us with such joy and peace knowing that they just wanted to be kind to two random foreigners ( plus our guide ) without seeking anything in return. If this is not the true meaning of life then I don't know what is. A memory we will cherish forever."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Virat will be leading Team India for the West Indies T20I-ODI series at home. While Anushka is yet to sign her upcoming film.